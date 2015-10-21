12 Best Pregnancy Apps

To new mothers-to-be, pregnancy can be an extremely nerve wracking time in their life. There are countless questions that immediately come to mind: 'What foods should I avoid?' 'Can I exercise without endangering my child?' 'What do I need to pack for the hospital?' While your family doctor or midwife is your best source of information, there are also a wealth of smartphone apps that can help you with the small things, like scheduling your doctor's appointments, providing useful tips and advice, and recommending stuff to pack into your bug-out bag for the big day. Mind you, these are no replacement for formal, prenatal care. However, these 12 pregnancy apps provide a wealth of tools and information for the expectant mother.

Ovia Pregnancy Tracker (Android, iOS)

Companion to the Ovia Fertility app, Ovia Pregnancy Tracker (Android, iOS) comes with a ton of pregnancy tracking tools that you can personalize to match your pregnancy, including a development calendar, a symptom tracker that tells you what's normal for your stage of pregnancy, as well as food and medication safety guides. Sleep, exercise, mood and blood pressure can all be tracked and logged in, complete with Health integration, and the app comes with a categorized notebook to record everything from questions for your doctor, shopping lists, cravings and more.

Totally Pregnant (Android, iOS)

Totally Pregnant (Android, iOS) is a solid all-in-one knowledge base app that provides expectant moms with a wide variety of tools and information to help when they're expecting. Users simply input their due date, and Totally Pregnant then delivers a wealth of information, from 3D videos modeling your baby's development, to informative videos, articles and useful links to nearby baby-related healthcare services and shops. Moms can ask questions to experts, sign up for pre-natal yoga courses and view a week-by-week pregnancy timeline. Totally Pregnant doesn't come with as many tools for logging medical data, but it's a great user-friendly source of information for your pregnancy needs.

My Pregnancy Today (Android, iOS) (Free)

BabyCenter's 'My Pregnancy Today' app (Android, iOS) allows mothers to keep track of their baby's growth, with fetal development images and a daily calendar with information on the changes that the body undergoes in pregnancy. Mothers can find out what's safe to do and what foods and activities to avoid when they're expecting, and organizers and checklists help keep track of doctors' appointments. A 'Birth Club' feature allows you to get in touch with other mothers in the same stage of pregnancy, allowing you to share stories, advice and experiences.

BabyBump Pregnancy Pro (Android, iOS) ($3.99)

BabyBump Pregnancy Pro (Android, iOS) is another comprehensive pregnancy tracker, toolkit and social network rolled into one. Mothers can view a regularly updated daily and weekly calendar that illustrates their baby's development and the changes to their body while also providing health tips. A journal allows you to record symptoms, thoughts, mood and other notes, while a contraction and kick tracker allows you to log your baby's activity. Users can also use the integrated forums to get in touch with other parents around the world to compare notes and share their experiences. A baby name generator, photo manager and online shop are among the other app features.

I'm Expecting (Android, iOS) (Free)

MedHelp's I'm Expecting (Android, iOS) is another free, all-in one pregnancy tracker and resource. Daily and weekly updates keep mothers informed about changes to their baby and their bodies, complete with videos, detailed guides and tips. To-do lists, checklists, notifications and reminders help you prepare for the big day. Also, a weight tracker and baby bump photo diary allow you to track your weight and baby bump. An online community lets you ask questions and get in touch with other users, and the app also integrates with MedHelp's other apps and services, allowing you to share and sync information between them.

Pregnancy++ (Android, iOS) ($3.99)

Pregnancy++ (Android, iOS) is a feature-packed iOS pregnancy companion that comes with a slew of tools and information for expecting mothers. A daily dashboard puts a summary of daily updates within easy reach, with the app providing a pregnancy timeline, appointment logs, packing guides, a weight log, kick and contraction timers, a pregnancy journal and tons of other useful information.

Who's Your Daddy? (iOS) ($2.99)

Title chuckles aside, Who's Your Daddy is a helpful iOS pregnancy companion app that's aimed not at expectant moms, but at first-time dads. Who's Your Daddy comes with many of the same tools in popular pregnancy trackers, such as weekly updates, a pregnancy timeline, daily tips, a hospital bag checklist, a baby name generator and contraction counter. It also offers some lighthearted humor written by men for men (with the aid of qualified midwives). Armed with plain language, disarming humor and a variety of helpful tips, Who's Your Daddy claims that it'll buy you nine months of peace of mind, all for the price of a small beer.

What to Expect - Pregnancy & Baby (iOS) (Free)

The "What to Expect When Your Expecting" books are a trusted name in pregnancy preparation, covering just about everything you need to know. The companion app on iOS provides a daily and weekly tracker of your pregnancy complete with fetal development images and useful health tips, news and videos. A photo journal feature helps you create a lasting record of your pregnancy, and community features help you get in touch with other moms to share stories, advice and your experiences.

Pregnancy - Sprout (iOS) (Free)

The Sprout pregnancy app delivers both beautiful visualizations of fetal development as well as an array of useful tools and information for expecting mothers. A "My Baby" tab provides images of your baby's development based on expected due date, while other tabs provide helpful medical advice on what to expect in your stage of pregnancy. The organizational tools for logging symptoms, planning your doctor's appointments and helpful hints on essentials to pack will come in handy. A premium upgrade provides additional features such as a pregnancy timeline, weight tracking, a contraction timer, as well as daily content from Parents Magazine.

Contraction Timer (Android) Contraction Monitor (iOS) (Free)

Uterine contractions and their frequency and duration are an important indicator of the onset of childbirth, and there are a variety of apps that provide tools for a mother to keep a log of her contractions. Contraction Timer for Android does just that, with options to manually log and edit contraction times, and a donate version with the option of emailing a spreadsheet log to your doctor and the ability to use Android Beam to sync data with another device. Contraction Monitor on iOS provides a more robust toolset, with manual logging and editing, the option to view charts of your contraction logs, add notes and more. Expectant moms will appreciate the handy contacts button that can be set to call your important people at the onset of labor. The free app only supports 20 logs, with an in-app purchase unlocking unlimited logs.

MommyMeds (Android, iOS) ($3.99)

Modern medicine is armed with a wide variety of drugs and remedies for a variety of ailments, but they also frequently have side effects and contra-indications. MommyMeds (Android, iOS) is a helpful reference app that allows parents to quickly look up a variety of medications by brand name or bar code in order to quickly look up drug safety information, with a focus on pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. It's a handy reference, but as with all medical matters, it's best to consult with your family doctor with regards to any medication.

Baby Names (Android, iOS) (Free)

Baby Names (Android, iOS) is a great companion app for parents planning out the name they intend to give to their new baby boy or girl. The Baby Names app by Sevenlogic is packed with more than 30,000 baby names and can display the most popular male and female baby names from the present all the way back to 1880. The historical data comes complete with meanings, origins and pronunciation guides. Users can search by initial, gender and origin, and save a list of their favorite names. A premium upgrade allows users to add, rate and share names, as well as an "Ask Genie" that can recommend names that complement the parents' names.