The best cloud backup services in 2020

The best cloud backup services, also known as cloud backup services, help you avoid data-backup catastrophes. They copy your valuable information to an offsite server that never goes offline and can be reached from anywhere, preventing total digital disaster.

You might think it's enough to regularly back up your computer's data to an external hard drive. But it isn't, because both your PC and your local backup drive could be lost to in same incident of theft, flood or fire.

We've done more than 40 hours of testing,and we think the best cloud backup service is IDrive ($13.90 for the first year for Tom's Guide readers). It backs up an unlimited number of PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets for a reasonable price. IDrive is the best choice if you have multiple computers and phones to back up.

At the moment, IDrive is having a sale that gets you a pretty amazing 95% off.

Our value pick is the very user-friendly Backblaze, which gives you unlimited storage space for just $60 per year, but backs up only one machine (and an attached external drive) per account. This is the best cloud backup service if you have a single computer and don't want to worry about the details.

Acronis True Image is the best choice for power users, offering a nearly infinite assortment of features and pricing combinations. But it may be too complicated, and too expensive, for the average home computer user.

SpiderOak is renowned for its security, as it encrypts your data with a unique key that SpiderOak itself doesn't have. (Don't lose it.) But SpiderOak is quite expensive, so get it only if protecting your data from prying eyes is your top priority.

Carbonite was once synonymous with cloud-backup software, and that may still be the case on the enterprise side. The consumer offerings seem affordable, but to get anything like iDrive or Backblaze's level of service, you'll have to pay a lot more.

As for Zoolz Cloud Storage, we can't currently recommend it because the Zoolz company no longer lists the service on its website. You can still buy a subscription, but it's not clear what you'll get. We're trying to get an answer from the company about what's going on. For now, hold off.

The best cloud backup service you can get

1. iDrive Personal

The best cloud storage service overall

Number of devices: Unlimited | Storage limit: 5TB | External drive backups: Yes | Mobile device backups: Yes | System and application backups: Yes, but not by default | Two factor authentication: Yes | Drive shipping: Seed and restore

Free disk-shipping data-transfer option

Fast upload speeds

Backs up mobile devices

Generous syncing option

No unlimited storage option

IDrive offers the most bang for the buck, backing up an unlimited number of machines to either a 2TB ($13.90 for the first year for Tom's Guide readers) or a 5TB limit, which should be enough for most people.

IDrive's upload speeds are fast, its mobile apps actually back up the devices they run on (and recognize faces in photos for easy tagging), it provides a generous file-syncing option and it even lets you mail in a full drive instead of spending days uploading data.

IDrive also keeps old copies of each file forever, which is handy, but you'll have to mind those storage caps. It also has two-factor authentication, which is an essential feature every online service provider should offer.

Read our full IDrive Personal review.



2. Backblaze

The best value in cloud storage services

Number of devices: 1 computer | Storage limit: Unlimited | External drive backups: Yes | Mobile device backups: No | System and application backups: No | Two factor authentication: Yes | Drive shipping: Restore only

Cheap, fast, easy and simple

Unlimited storage

Generous drive-shipping policy

No multiple-computer plans

Few extra features

Backblaze is still the cheapest online-storage solution, gigabyte for gigabyte, and it's the easiest to use — you literally can just set it and forget it. We also like the generous restore-my-mail feature and its rapid upload speeds. Backblaze even lets you locate a lost or stolen computer by geolocating the Wi-Fi network it connects to.

But Backblaze is not ideal for anyone who has multiple machines to back up, unless you have nearly unlimited storage needs. In that case, the reasonable yearly cost to back up each machine may be worth it.

Read our full Backblaze review.

3. Acronis True Image

The best cloud storage service for power users

Number of devices: Up to 5 computers | Storage limit: 5TB | External drive backups: No | Mobile device backups: Yes | System and application backups: Yes | Two factor authentication: No | Drive shipping: No

Full-disk-image online backups

Intuitive user interface

Backs up mobile devices

Expensive, with complicated pricing

Won't back up external drives

Acronis True Image is a disk-imaging program with a cloud-storage component tacked on. But it's not a kludge — it's perhaps the most powerful and versatile online-backup solution available, with mobile-device and social-media backups, syncing and sharing options and even ransomware protection. It even includes a "survival kit" which quickly creates a bootable file-restoration tool.

The downsides are that Acronis can get expensive, has a confusing pricing structure and doesn't back up external or networked drives.

Read our full Acronis True Image review.

4. Carbonite Safe

Number of devices: Up to 5 computers, but no volume discount | Storage limit: Unlimited | External drive backups: Not with basic plan | Mobile device backups: No | System and application backups: No | Two factor authentication: Yes | Drive shipping: Restore only

Unlimited storage

Unique backup interface

Solid mobile experience

Expensive

Slow download speeds

Carbonite says it offers unlimited storage, but you'd better read the fine print, as it doesn't automatically back up large files, external drives, or any kind of video file, on its lowest pricing tier. To get those functions, you'll have to trade up to the point where Carbonite Safe is no longer competitive.

Multiple machines are supported on a single account, but each costs as much as the first. On the plus side, the software is attractive and easy to use.

Read our full Carbonite Safe review.

5. SpiderOak One

Number of devices: Unlimited | Storage limit: 5TB | External drive backups: Yes | Mobile device backups: No | System and application backups: Yes, but not by default | Two factor authentication: Only for legacy users | Drive shipping: No

Backs up unlimited devices

Strong sharing and syncing features

Focus on security

Steep learning curve

Cramped, confusing user interface

SpiderOak was the first online storage (or online-syncing) service to make sure the customer held a private, exclusive encryption key. Most other cloud storage services now offer the same thing, but SpiderOak also has strong file-sharing and -syncing features, as well as support for unlimited machines and, if you insist, backups of system files and applications.

Yet SpiderOak's storage-space pricing is so high that it's more competitive with Dropbox than it is with IDrive, and while its file-restoration speed was amazingly fast, its initial upload speed was glacial.

Read our full SpiderOak One review.

6. Zoolz Cloud Storage

Number of devices: Up to 5 computers, but only 1 per user | Storage limit: 4TB | External drive backups: Yes | Mobile device backups: No | System and application backups: Yes, but not by default | Two factor authentication: No | Drive shipping: No

Multiuser support

Intuitive, attractive user interface

Very slow file recovery

Useless mobile apps

Limited to single machine per user

Editor's note: Zoolz no longer lists its cloud-storage service for consumers on its website, yet still seems to sell it in certain locations online.

We're trying to get an answer from Zoolz about exactly what kind of cloud storage solutions it now offers to home users. Until we get an answer, we can't recommend this service.

Zoolz has a lot of features and an attractive, easy-to-use interface. The service permits multiuser accounts, lets you back up applications and system files and, at least at the time of this writing, is appealingly priced.

But its Achilles' heel is that the Zoolz storage servers are just rented space on Amazon's Glacier cloud service, which is agonizingly slow to access. It doesn't help that the Zoolz mobile apps are next to useless.

Read our full Zoolz Cloud Backup review.

How we tested and rated the best cloud storage services

We took into consideration several factors: storage costs, ease of file restoration, computer-resource usage, unique features and ease of use and of installation. Upload speed also matters, because while your initial backup happens only once, the backup can take days or even weeks if it's several hundred gigabytes.

We give bonus points to those online storage services that let you mail in a hard drive full of data to start the process or send you one to restore your data.

Our testing and evaluating was done on a 2017 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro booting into Windows 10. Mobile apps were run on a Google Pixel XL 2 running Android 8.1 Oreo. We monitored data-transfer rates on the MacBook with GlassWire, and CPU usage using Windows' built-in Resource Monitor.

Each cloud storage service was tested individually, then uninstalled from both devices before the next test. The test set of files to back up consisted of 16.8GB of documents, photos, videos and music. We uploaded this data to each service's cloud servers, then restored a 1.12GB subset of these files to the laptop.

The testing environment was a home in Middleton, Wisconsin, provisioned by TDS Telecom Extreme 300 Fiber internet service. Internet speeds during testing were typically 280 megabits per second (Mbps) down and 120 Mbps up, according to Speedtest.net.

Online backup vs. online syncing vs. online storage

Cloud-backup services aren't the same as online-syncing services like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud or OneDrive. An online-syncing service creates a cloud-based mirror of a specific set of files or folders on your device, and pushes out identical copies of those files to all of your linked devices so that you can have immediate access to them.

Cloud-backup services are simpler. They continuously or periodically copy all or most of the files and folders on your computer to their own cloud servers. Your data stays on those servers until you need it, and with luck, you never will. Most cloud-backup services offer generous amounts of storage for a subscription fee that is much cheaper, gigabyte for gigabyte, than an online-syncing service.

Cheapest of all are cloud-storage services such as Box or Google Cloud. These let you offload files you don't immediately need to online servers, freeing up space on your hard drive. These can be dirt-cheap, sometimes as little as a few pennies per month per gigabyte, but there's often a fee to download files again. (The assumption is that you will never need to download all the files.) Backblaze has its own very affordable cloud-storage service called B2.

Encryption and differences

All of the cloud-backup services we tested in 2018 — Acronis True Image, Backblaze, Carbonite Safe, IDrive Personal, SpiderOak One and Zoolz Cloud Backup — protect your data with industry-standard encryption. They also let you encrypt your data yourself with your own private key before uploading the data, although only SpiderOak makes this the default option. (But if you lose your private key, the cloud-backup service can't recover your data.)

Otherwise, cloud-backup services can vary greatly. Some let you back up system files and applications, some back up smartphones and tablets as well as hard drives, some provide software to back up to a local drive, some let you share files with other people, and some even provide file-syncing or dead-storage functions.

But while a couple of online-backup services let you back up an unlimited number of devices, and a few others give you unlimited online storage space, none gives you unlimited space for unlimited devices.