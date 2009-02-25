PlayStation Controller Gives Girl Sores

The BBC today reports that doctors have linked a skin disorder to playing video games.





The condition is linked to 'idiopathic eccrine hidradenitis', a skin disorder that generally causes red, sore lumps on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The Beeb reports that the condition has been previously found on the feet of children taking part in heavy physical activity, such as jogging and is thought to be related to intense sweating.



Dubbed "PlayStation palmar hidradenitis," the skin condition has been written up in British Journal of Dermatology. Focusing on a case in Switzerland, doctors tell of a girl who the Geneva University Hospital diagnosed with 'idiopathic eccrine hidradenitis'. Her parents said she had been playing games on her PlayStation for several hours a day and continued to do so even after the sores developed.



Following ten days without her PlayStation, the sores disappeared. Doctors say cases of the disease only affecting the hands is rare and suspect that the problem was caused by holding the controller too tightly, repeatedly pushing the buttons and intense sweating. They also advised avid gamers to take breaks from time to time, especially those who suffer from particularly sweaty palms.



"If you're worried about soreness on your hands when playing a games console, it might be sensible to give your hands a break from time to time, and don't play excessively if your hands are prone to sweating."



Check out the BBC Online for the full scoop on this weird story.