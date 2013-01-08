Trending

Mad Catz Bringing Mobile Gaming Controllers with GameSmart

Mad Catz is taking up the ambitious goal of standardizing the mobile gaming peripheral market.

Advancements in mobile technology in the past few years have allowed some amazing games to be put out on the mobile platform. Unfortunately, thus so far, no company's been able to find an effective solution to a portable, universal gaming controller for phones and tablets. Plenty of products have tried putting their hat in as solutions, but have been failed to be adopted, resulting in an abundance of mobile gaming controllers with shoddy software support.

Mad Catz is putting its hat into developing mobile gaming peripherals with its new GameSmart initiative. Using Bluetooth Smart technology, these gaming peripherals will have compatibility with most smart devices, be they Windows, Android, or iOS tablets.

The goal is to create easy-to-use peripherals for users, while giving developers the benefit of standardization.

"There are a number of point-to-point solutions in the market today that provide proof of concept, but the industry needs an agnostic operating system solution to provide standardization, ease of implementation and scalability," said Mad Catz president and CEO Darren Richardson. "With our long history in the gaming industry, Mad Catz has the technical capability, product breadth, global distribution, and developer and publisher relationships that uniquely position our company to make this ambitious initiative a success."

Mad Catz will be showing off some of its GameSmart lineup at CES 2013. The mobile peripheral market does lack standardization and whoever manages to bring an industry standard is sure to hit a gold mine. Will Mad Catz be able to do what hardware developers in the past have been unable to achieve and standardize the mobile gaming peripheral market?

 

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alidan 08 January 2013 08:51
    would be nice, but will never happen, and i hope it never does.

    i always want the option of a wired controller and if wireless gets standardized i never will get that option.
  • dscudella 08 January 2013 11:28
    There will always be input lag, nothing is instantaneous. Wired is the fastest of the three standards right now.
  • bustapr 08 January 2013 12:30
    alidanwould be nice, but will never happen, and i hope it never does. i always want the option of a wired controller and if wireless gets standardized i never will get that option."would be nice but I hope it never happens!"

    lol, that makes total sense.people must be stuck in some old time when wireless was slow. you wont be noticing a few milliseconds lag from modern controllers. a wired controller is definitely less laggy(if its any good), but whats a few milliseconds of less lag than a few milliseconds of lag? and this article is about mobile gaming controller standardization. meaning making controllers popular and useful. I really dont like the idea of playing some game on my phone or tablet connected to a wired controller.
  • neiroatopelcc 08 January 2013 12:30
    A simple bit of advise for anything related to madcatz products: Do NOT invest in them. The drivers are standard saitek (means very unreliable and bad) and their mechanical knowhow is unsatisfactory at best. Did I mention their customer support? I suppose not, as that is nonexistent.

    Regards, the sad owner of a RAT9 (means using $10 corded logitech)
  • kyuuketsuki 08 January 2013 14:36
    Never been a fan of Mad Catz's stuff, really, but I'm all for anyone who can bring some standardization to mobile gaming peripherals. There really needs to be standard software support so that all those games I'd like to take on-the-go on my future tablet can be played with a proper controller, when needed.
  • g00fysmiley 08 January 2013 19:22
    six axis app already lets you use a ps3 controller on an android device... i guess they are trying to make a controller that works without an app but a ps3 dual shock controller runs $40 and the app is $3 so i guess $43 is the price to beat mad catz... make it so
  • kyuuketsuki 08 January 2013 22:17
    g00fysmileysix axis app already lets you use a ps3 controller on an android device... i guess they are trying to make a controller that works without an app but a ps3 dual shock controller runs $40 and the app is $3 so i guess $43 is the price to beat mad catz... make it soYeah, but that's only on Android and only for the PS3 controller. And games that don't support gamepads have to use some emulated support where you map screen presses to the buttons. Far from ideal.
