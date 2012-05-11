Kinect Can to Help Doctors Diagnose Kids with Autism

Besides bringing controller-less motion control gaming to the household, the Kinect is just a pretty sweet piece of tech. The Kinect has been modded to perform a number of tasks that its engineers never even dreamed of the Kinect doing. The good thing is, Microsoft's only encouraged the development of these Kinect mods and hacks, making the Kinect SDK open to all.
Researchers at the University of Michigan haven't tweaked the Kinect sensor in anyway, but they're using the technology for unconventional means. They've brought the Kinect into the classroom. Don't get too excited about the Kinect and gaming being used as educational tools just yet. The researchers are actually hoping that the Kinect can be used to help diagnose autism in kids.
The Kinect's motion sensor can be used to observe children and pick up on whether they exhibit the symptoms of autism through movement—either being too hyperactive or too still. Generally, diagnosing autism is a long process, as it involves doctors observing a child's behavior over a long period of time. The Kinect would be a useful tool in helping with diagnosis:
"The idea is not that we are going to replace the diagnosis, but we are going to bring diagnosis to everybody," Guillermo Sapiro, University of Minnesota researcher, says. "The same way a good teacher flags a problem child, the system will do automatic flagging and say, 'Hey, this kid needs to see an expert'."
However, the technology's not perfect for diagnosis, since the motion sensor can't account for any symptoms beyond what can be studied in motion, such as "language delay and limited eye contact."
Even then, it's nice to see that the Kinect's uses lie beyond shouting ineffectually at your Mass Effect 3 teammates.
I sincerely hope that you're kidding.
You can't simply diagnose a deep psychological issue by having an automated camera system view someones movements... What if someone is just lazy and doesn't move a lot, does that mean he/she needs to see an expert because the kid might have autism?
How about teachers actually learn how to see this in children, instead of trying to take all the humanity of actually interacting with kids away, something which is especially important if someone has autism!
In my opinion, this is simply yet another useless project of a few students who want more study points, and MS is all over it to take credit and money if someone will ever be silly enough to professionally try to implement it...
Did someone actually proofread this article before posting it, because, IMHO, the title should read:
"Kinect Can Help Doctors Diagnose Kids with Autism"
Apparently you're disgruntled due to being singled out as one of the "slow" kids in one of the test groups. Teachers are expected to run huge classes and do everything
else under the sun including the rearing of our kids. Their primary focus should be teaching and using any tools available to help them to successfully and safely do this. Any other skills they can learn are secondary and greatly appreciated and they should be commended/compensated.