SD Card Turns NOOK Color Into Android Tablet

Although we already know that it's possible to turn the NOOK Color into a full-fledged Android tablet by rooting the actual device, there's now an easy way to temporarily convert the tablet without permanently nuking the NOOK Color experience. Essentially users boot from a microSD card that loads either the NOOK OS or Android.
Called Nook2Android, this non-root method consists of a SanDisk microSD card preloaded with Android 2.3 Gingerbread. While this version of the popular OS isn't quite as "tablety" as v3.0 Honeycomb, users will still have access to Google services and the Android Market. Apps can also be downloaded and installed like any other Android tablet.
"Your new Android Tablet will connect to any Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n," reads the product description. "Once connected, open any of the pre-installed apps like Gmail, Facebook, Pandora, Nook, Kindle, or Tune-In Radio. Or check the weather, news, or your Google calendar. Stream Hulu and Netflix right on your Nook Color. You can also download 1000′s of free and paid apps from the Android Market. It’s like owning a $600 Android Tablet for half the price."
Getting Google's Gingerbread up and running seemingly takes no effort. Users merely power off the tablet, slap the microSD card into place under the gray corner door, and then turn the device back on. After that, the boot menu will load, asking whether the user wants the original NOOK OS or Android – doing nothing for 5 seconds means it will dart straight into Android.
According to the developer, the 8 GB version costs $34.99, and the 16 GB and 32 GB versions are priced at $49.99 and $89.99 respectively. For those looking for a cheap Android tablet, this may not be such a bad deal given that the 7-inch NOOK Color costs $249 out of the box. Nook2Android is also a safer way to transform the device without having to use unofficial hacks, as it's sold through Amazon and sports a 14-day money-back guarantee.
The developer added that use of the card doesn't affect the Color's internal memory nor does it void Barnes & Noble's warranty. For more information, head here.
while barns and noble says b/g/n.
I wonder how the software change enables 5ghz wireless.
Newegg will allow you to return your card, as will retail outlets like Best Buy. Again, the only thing you're paying for, other than the card itself, is for someone else to do the work of loading CM7 on it.
Really? I have one and my battery lasts about 6 days without having to recharge it. I really only use it at home so I do not take it with me everywhere I go so that might make the diff. do not know. The speaker is crap, but it is intended first has a e-book reader and not a mp3 player. I might suggest you got a bad one.
And BTW my wife complains about the battery life with her Nook color.
Of course, I'm being sarcastic. I would tell my own grandmothers (may they RIP) to by an Apple before I'd build either one a PC running Windows or Ubuntu, just because I don't want to be their own personal technical support when any little thing goes wrong. Believe it or not, not everyone knows how to install an OS, much less configure that installation to dual-boot to either a vanilla copy of android or the pre-installed Nook version. But, tell one of those people that all they have to do is insert this little card, and then their Nook will work just like their android smartphone, and wham, you'll have a few sales for sure. Yes, I know people who own smartphones who couldn't otherwise tell the difference between Android or iOS. They're still competent enough to get things done, but Rooting, OS, Cyanogen, dual-boot, these terms mean nothing to them.
Save your money, and try this. It's not difficult at all.