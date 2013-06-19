Trending

Google Testing Packaged Version of Chrome Remote Desktop

This standalone version looks and feels like a native desktop app.

Over on Google Plus, the company reports that it is currently working on a Chrome Packaged App version of its Chrome Remote Desktop web-based app. An experimental version is already available to test, but the team warns that it's not entirely stable and could break at any given time. Users are required to load it as an unpacked extension in chrome://extensions.

For the uninitiated, Chrome Remote Desktop allows the user to remotely access another PC through Google's Chrome browser or a Chromebook. Both PCs merely need Chrome installed in order for it to work – the service is completely cross-platform, providing remote assistance to Windows XP and above, Mac OS X 10.6 and above, and Linux users.

"Computers can be made available on a short-term basis for scenarios such as ad hoc remote support, or on a more long-term basis for remote access to your applications and files," Google said. "All connections are fully secured."

With the service moving to a packaged app, it means users still need Chrome installed, but the browser doesn't need to be open. Chrome Remote Desktop will look and feel like a native, standalone desktop app running outside the browser environment even though it's tied to Chrome. Packaged apps are written in HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS, but they have native-like capabilities that are much more powerful than those available to web apps.

For more information about Packaged Apps, head here. The source info regarding the Chrome Remote Desktop packaged app is located here.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 June 2013 23:09
    Nice,very nice.
  • nevilence 18 June 2013 23:52
    alternative to free vnc ?
  • altriss 19 June 2013 02:29
    Someone knows if when you use this to acces a computer, google has an access to all your data? And is it just a streaming of your screen or the data are analyzed and transmitted through servers?
    After PRISM I really have second though every time I see google proposing an access to my data even if it is convenient.
  • digitalvampire 19 June 2013 04:28
    So exactly what people have been doing for 10+ years, but now with a browser dependency instead. Awesome!!!!!
  • Integr8d 19 June 2013 06:58
    @altriss I get what you're saying. Always assume your machine is compromised and use strong crypto on all your important directories.
  • stevejnb 19 June 2013 13:23
    Nice. One step closer to making Chrome OS an actual viable competitor to Windows in the scheme of things.
  • Anomalyx 19 June 2013 15:43
    Nice. Now when I hit the button on my mouse that's mapped to the "go back" function, it will go back on the remotely controlled machine, rather than my local browser, which closes the remote connection >.<
    Can't count the number of times I've done that...
