BioWare: We Can't Fix Tiny Text on Your TV

Gamers playing Mass Effect 2 on Standard Definition TVs are having troubles.

Mass Effect fans waited long and hard for BioWare to crank out the sequel to 2007's Mass Effect. Launched for the Xbox 360 and PC on January 26, the Mass Effect 2 storyline takes place just after the original title, and serves as the second part of an overall Mass Effect trilogy.

With not even a month under its belt, Mass Effect 2 is already suffering a wash of negative feedback from Xbox 360 gamers playing on Standard Definition televisions (SDTVs). The complaint is that the on-screen text is much too small to read, leaving the gamers scratching their heads and unable to follow the RPG storyline.

The official forums lit up with complaints, and BioWare listened. "We understand that on some Standard Definition TVs the smallest text in Mass Effect 2 can be difficult to read," said BioWare's Michael Gamble in a forum post. "While this was not an intentional result, it was a byproduct of enhancements to the user interface."

Unfortunately, gamers wanting a quick fix will be out of luck. Although BioWare said the "small text" issue affected a small portion of SDTV owners, BioWare is unable to fix the issue through an update. That means gamers suffering the small text syndrome will need to (1) deal with it, (2) upgrade to an HDTV, or (3) use the disk as a nice drink coaster.

Gamble said that BioWAre will take this problem into consideration when planning future Mass Effect titles. Apparently ll other games are not up for consideration.

  • jednx01 06 February 2010 10:03
    I really don't think that Bioware should have to worry about it. I think that most people that play xbox 360 probably have an hdtv or pc monitor that they could play on....
  • Ghaz 06 February 2010 10:26
    jednx01I really don't think that Bioware should have to worry about it. I think that most people that play xbox 360 probably have an hdtv or pc monitor that they could play on....That's a tad ignorant thing to say. My girlfriend plays 360 and we are students, we couldn't afford an HDTV. I know many people in this situation. Just because your lifestyle and the people you know can, doesn't mean it applies to everyone.
  • spongebob 06 February 2010 10:35
    For the most part I agree, but the lack of a warning or min display spec on the box is pretty sloppy. When I was in the industry, this was one of the things we tested for.
  • r0x0r 06 February 2010 10:50
    GhazThat's a tad ignorant thing to say. My girlfriend plays 360 and we are students, we couldn't afford an HDTV. I know many people in this situation. Just because your lifestyle and the people you know can, doesn't mean it applies to everyone.
    If you can afford Bioshock2 then you can afford a used 19" monitor; they're pretty much the same price nowdays.
  • BluntObjection 06 February 2010 10:57
    Hehe...SDTV fail.
  • razor512 06 February 2010 11:02
    They should offer a option to change font size (like offer a slider where a user can control the size)

    the text can easily be changed as it is not hard coded into the game, in many games you can even edit the text and font and font size, with mass effect you may need to use a hex editor to change some of the text as it is all stored in many different random dat files instead of a cfg file or some other format that can easily be edited, the only hard part is adding the option menu section where a user can select a text size that will require access to the original source code (the game developers can easily add this feature as a patch for the game)
  • 06 February 2010 11:43
    If you can't afford a HDTV (and I'm not even saying a Full HD), you better NOT have a 360.
    That's the reason I will first of all buy my HDTV (after my house been reformed) and THEN buy a 360.
    AND nowadays HDTVs aren't expesive as they were in some time ago...
    (Just to state: in my case it ISN'T lack of money the reason...)
  • invlem 06 February 2010 12:06
    Well you can always buy the 360 VGA cable and hook it up to your monitor to play...

    Thats what I used to use before I got my HDTV, I found it much more enjoyable playing 360 games on my 22" monitor than my 32" Standard Definition TV, you lose so much detail on the SDTV it really defeats the entire purpose of having a 360 (or a PS3).
  • descendency 06 February 2010 12:52
    Good for them. It's time to move on. If you paid $250 or more for an Xbox 360, you shouldn't be a cheap *** and leave it connected to a $40 TV.
  • anamaniac 06 February 2010 12:53
    I noticed with a few games on my brothers old CRT on the 360 I couldn't read a damned thing, so I just grabbed my Xbox VGA cable and plugged it into the monitor.

    It is a problem, and not everyone wants to buy a new TV, so font size should be decided on what video output option is selected (1080p/i, 720p, 480p etc.).

    Can't exactly afford to buy my brother a new TV just so he can read what the hell people are saying...
