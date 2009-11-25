Trending

Used ATM Machines for Sale on Craigslist

Used ATM machines are for sale on auction sites, many of which still contain credit card numbers.

Identity theft expert Robert Siciliano is claiming that he bought a used ATM machine on Craigslist for $750. Apparently, this isn't unusual: he found plenty of machines on both Craigslist and eBay ranging between $500 and $2000 USD. However, this particular ATM machine was listed by a bar north of Boston, and contained 1000 credit card numbers.

That's right: the machine wasn't wiped. Siciliano said, in an interesting way, that his "hacker friend" came over with a manual and gutted the machine's eprom, spilling the 150-foot spread of sensitive data all over the floor. Surprised and excited, Siciliano thus called a "TV producer friend," and now his local FOX affiliate is running a series on ATM hacking and Siciliano's discovery.

Siciliano also said in his report that he was considering a scheme to use the numbers to leech millions from unsuspecting victims, however his wife told him a firm "NO!"

FOX Boston, on the other hand, added that the credit cards stored in the ATM consisted of numbers processed in a four month period. With that said, it's highly likely that many more used ATM machines for sale on eBay, Craigslist, and other auction sites contain credit card numbers, ripe for the picking. Then again, consumers are more susceptible to identity theft thanks to ATM skimming devices sold on the very same auction sites.

So how do you protect yourself from ATM hackers? "By paying attention to your statements," Siciliano said. "Don’t use just any ATM. Instead, look for ATMs in more secure locations." He also said to cover your pins when punching them into the keypad on the ATM or within retail stores.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 26 November 2009 04:51
    What's an "ATM machine"? An "Automated teller machine machine"? Is it a machine that makes ATMs?
    Reply
  • nforce4max 26 November 2009 05:11
    We're in the money.
    Reply
  • 26 November 2009 06:11
    Probably a stolen machine! Seriously, even older ATM's should not be exposed of in the trash!
    Anything that can contain data, should be liquidated, save the parts that are harmless..
    I can't even believe that a company is allowing such machines on the street, ready to be reverse engineered by a hacker!
    Reply
  • webbwbb 26 November 2009 06:30
    I suspect the prices of used ATMs will start to go up quite a bit soon.
    Reply
  • choujij 26 November 2009 07:23
    It's sad when the security in a game console is like 20x times superior than an ATM.
    Reply
  • gbismack 26 November 2009 07:52
    emoneyco99What's an "ATM machine"? An "Automated teller machine machine"? Is it a machine that makes ATMs?
    No, an ATM machine is where you go to deposit or withdraw ATMs!
    Reply
  • AtuBrian 26 November 2009 08:12
    ChoujijIt's sad when the security in a game console is like 20x times superior than an ATM.+1
    Reply
  • gtvr 26 November 2009 08:36
    weird, I've never used a credit card in an ATM. I'm surprised they store CC numbers as well.

    Plus, how do you spill "150 feet" of sensitive data all over the floor? WTF?
    Reply
  • False_Dmitry_II 26 November 2009 08:56
    By printing?
    Reply
  • maddad 26 November 2009 10:27
    This guy has a "hacker friend" and a "tv producer friend". It's all just a little to convenient for me!
    Reply