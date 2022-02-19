Today's Wordle answer — solution #245, Saturday, February 19

Hooked on Wordle? Then you're not alone. Millions of people are playing this simple but addictive word game every day, then sharing their results with friends via social media.

But not everyone can play every day. You might be too busy for even a 10-minute game, or maybe you're offline somewhere for 24 hours or more. Or possibly you just forgot.

Either way, once you've missed a day, you can't revisit it except via the Wordle Archive, which lets you play older puzzles in the order they originally appeared.

So what do you do if you missed a game and just want to see today's Wordle answer out of curiosity? Don't worry — we can help. We're committed Wordle addicts here at Tom's Guide, so we'll be updating this article every day with the correct answer.

But be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #245, so only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer! And please don't peek beforehand so you can beat your friends without really trying; that's just cheating.

Today's Wordle answer #245, Saturday, February 19

(Image credit: Wordle)

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #245?

Drumroll please… It's SWILL.

We'd be surprised if the word itself caused too many people problems, as it's a fairly common one, and certainly much more so than another recent solution, CAULK.

Merriam-Webster defines swill as:

1. Verb

WASH, DRENCH

to drink great drafts of : GUZZLE // swill beer

GUZZLE // swill beer to feed (an animal, such as a pig) with swill

to drink or eat freely, greedily, or to excess

SWASH

2. Noun

something suggestive of slop or garbage : REFUSE

a semiliquid food for animals (such as swine) composed of edible refuse mixed with water or skimmed or sour milk

GARBAGE

While SWILL is a pretty straightforward word, as a Wordle answer it may have caught a few people out. The double-L might have proved tricky for some to identify, and it certainly doesn't feature in any of the best Wordle start words.

Plus, there are several similar alternatives depending on what letters you uncover early on, including SKILL, SPILL, SWELL, SMELL and STILL.

Hopefully you all got it in six guesses or fewer.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #244: DODGE

Wordle #243: SHAKE

Wordle #242: CAULK

Wordle #241: AROMA

Wordle #240: CYNIC

Wordle #239: ROBIN

Wordle #238: ULTRA

Wordle #237: ULCER

Wordle #236: PAUSE

Wordle #235: HUMOR

Wordle #234: FRAME

Wordle #233: ELDER

Wordle #232: SKILL

Wordle #231: ALOFT

Wordle #230: PLEAT

Wordle #229: SHARD

Wordle #228: MOIST

Wordle #227: THOSE

Wordle #226: LIGHT

Wordle #225: WRUNG

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle launched in October 2021, but only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here, and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't.

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at 7 p.m. ET each day, but if you're eager for another game to pass the time while you wait, we've put together a list of the best Wordle alternatives such as the ultra-stressful (but very good) Squabble, the four-Wordles-at-once Quordle and the excellent Absurdle. We also like the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle and the math-based Mathler.