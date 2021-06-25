Wales vs Denmark live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 game starts tomorrow (Saturday, June 26) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC One or stream via BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Wales vs Denmark live stream gives us our first look at the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

Wales and Denmark finished second in their Euro 2020 groups, so both will be seen as underdogs going into the Round of 16 stage. Denmark have become everybody's second team after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the side's first game of the tournament against Finland. However, Wales also earned plenty of admirers after several plucky performances during the group stages.

Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and they'll be dreaming of repeating that achievement again — or maybe even bettering it. But they're still hugely reliant on the linkup between captain Gareth Bale and midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and if they're to win this game, both will need to be on top form.

Though Denmark lost their first two group stage matches, they stepped up a gear against Russia, winning 4-1 to book their a place in the Ro16. After the horrific scenes of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch during their opening game, the team have no doubt be cheered on by plenty of neutral supporters.

Wales vs Denmark kicks off tomorrow (Saturday, June 26) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). The best part? You can watch it anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, final groups standings, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of location. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from just bout anywhere.

With the Wales vs Denmark live stream, for instance, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're actually somewhere else.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on plenty of devices, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's completely risk-free.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you will need to have a valid TV licence.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN2. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN2 among them. View Deal

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Wales vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 4:30 p.m. for pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you will need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Wales vs Denmark live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Wales vs Denmark live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.