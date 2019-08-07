The Galaxy Note 10’s New Exynos 9825 Chip Blows Away the S10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming out today — and it will have a brand new heart manufactured with a 7-nanometer extreme ultra-violet process. This means that the chip will consume less energy and therefore run cooler, which will allow Samsung to kick up the clock speed and make it faster.

The new Exynos 9825 — which was announced last year — will be faster than the Exynos 9820 that now powers the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S10. In the U.S., the S10 uses the Snapdragon 855 processor and the Galaxy Note 10 in the U.S. is expected to use the same chip.

Samsung's new chip will be faster and run on less power than the 9820 even while it incorporates the same Cheetah M4 and Mali G76 graphics processing unit cores. In theory, this is Samsung’s equivalent to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip that is starting to power some Android phones.

This is Samsung’s first 7-nanometer CPU, joining the club of the 7-nanometer A12 Bionic processor used in the Apple iPhone XS, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Huawei is still behind the curve on its Kirin line, just completing design work on its first 7-nanometer processor in May 2019.

Of course, all this technological jibba-jabba will mean very little until the Galaxy Note 10 ships. We will have to wait for our tests to see how the new Note 10 with Exynos 9825 performs against its Snapdragon counterpart and other flagship phones.