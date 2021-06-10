Tesla Model S Plaid price just hiked on delivery day — how much you’ll pay now

Today is the day of the big Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event, and it means the brand new Tesla Sedans will be hitting the road anytime now. Unfortunately, it has also coincided with a major price increase.

Before today you could pre-order the Model S Plaid for $119,990, but as of today that price is $129,990 — exactly $10,000 more.

This news comes on the back of several Tesla price hikes. Over the past few months both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have had various price increases , to the point where both cars cost around $2,000 more than they did back in March. According to CEO Elon Musk , these price increases were down to cost pressures from the supply chain.

Meanwhile Tesla's ‘Full Self Driving' (not actually fully driverless autonomy) Autopilot add-on has seen its price rise since this time last year. Originally $7,000, the price rose to $8,000 in July and then to $10,000 in December. According to Musk the price will continue to increase as the add-on gets closer to “full self-driving capability with regulatory approval”.

It’s not clear what the reasoning is for the Model S Plaid’s increased price, or why it’s risen by such a large amount. Perhaps this hike is related to the cancellation of the $149,900 Tesla Model S Plaid Plus.

The fact the price change happened on the same day as the car’s ‘Delivery event’ can’t be a coincidence. It seems likely that the previous price tag was lower to try and pull in pre-orders, while this new price is more reflective of what the car was originally supposed to cost.

Or perhaps Tesla has been seeing a lot of demand for the Plaid, especially after it stopped taking orders for the Plaid Plus. Raising the price might cause some would-be buyers to hold off on placing an order. That way Tesla wouldn’t end up with a huge number of orders it has a hard time fulfilling, causing delays to delivery. Because that situation has happened before.

With the Model S Plaid’s delivery event set to kick off at 7pm PT, we should be learning more very soon.