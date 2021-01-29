Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon knock $500 off these Sony 4K TVs

We're just days away from Super Bowl Sunday and that means retailers are stepping up their deals in anticipation of the big game. Amazon, for instance, is offering some killer Super Bowl TV deals on Sony TVs.

This weekend, Amazon is taking up to $500 off select Sony 4K TVs. After discount, these 2020 TVs start as low as $448. The sale applies to the mid-range Sony X800H and the budget Sony X750H. These are some of the best TV deals we've seen for these sets.

Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon

Sony 43" 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon

The Sony X800H series is part of Sony's mid-range line of 4K TVs. All screen sizes are at least $100 off, but the 43-inch model gets the biggest price cut ($151) and it also happens to be the cheapest TV in the entire sale. But despite its small size, it packs all of the features found in larger TVs like HDR10/Dolby Vision/HLG support and Dolby Atmos audio. You also get Alexa/AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Sony 55" 4K TV: was $599 now $518 @ Amazon

The Sony X750H series is part of Sony's budget line of 4K TVs. However, don't let its price fool you. The TVs feature HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant compatibility, and a built-in gaming mode that optimizes the screen when playing console games.

Sony 75" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Amazon

Want the most bang for your buck? Amazon has the Sony 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $998. That's a whopping $501 off and the cheapest 75-inch Sony TV we've seen.

The Sony X800H packs a bigger set of features than the less expensive Sony X750H. For starters, the former is available in more screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. The X800H also supports three flavors of HDR: HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Plus, you get Dolby Atmos audio. Meanwhile, the X750H only supports HDR10/HLG and has no Dolby Atmos support.

Both models use the same Sony processor and they're both compatible with Google Assistant. (The X800H adds Alexa support as well). The X800H also holds a spot on our list of the best 42-inch TVs. Bottom line — you can't go wrong with any of these discounted TVs.