New Sennheiser wireless earbuds could blow away AirPods Pro on sound quality

Sennheiser has unveiled its hotly anticipated Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, and drops the MSRP launch price to $249.95 (£219.99), which is lower than its predecessor.

We loved Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2, which beat the AirPods Pro on overall sound quality, and the next-gen model looks set to bring more of the same high-quality sound delivery with improved noise-canceling tech while undercutting its predecessors and close rivals on price.

The latest True Wireless iteration earbud also introduces a graphite color option, adding to the existing black and white options, and giving potential buyers greater choice to suit their personal style.

Internally, the Momentum True Wireless 3 uses the same 7mm True Response speaker driver as its predecessor, but ANC performance has been refined with adaptive tech that automatically adjusts the level of cancelation to your environment for better ambient noise isolation. There's also a better transparency mode and the three microphones per earbud are said to enable better call quality.

A new Sound Personalization feature uses a guided listening test to tune the earbud's sound to the wearer's hearing. In addition, the Smart Control App offers a choice of presets and an equalizer feature to tailor the sound to individual tastes. Codec support has also been boosted and now includes aptX Adaptive, which essentially combines the sound quality of aptX HD with the low-latency of aptX Low Latency, to handle hi-res streaming content as efficiently as possible.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Despite tech improvements elsewhere, battery life hasn't been bettered and remains at up to 7 hours for playback without ANC, and up to 28 hours playback with the charging case. During a pre-launch product briefing, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 product manager, Frank Foppe, was keen to point out that battery life figures with ANC enabled are around 6.5 hours and around 27 hours respectively, which is pretty respectable.

It looks like Sennheiser hasn't upgraded water resistance this time either, and the Momentum Wireless 3s get the same IPX4 rating as their predecessor, which is just good enough to cope with sweat and light splashes.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless goes on sale on May 10 but is available to pre-order now. We'll be following the launch news up shortly with a full review to see how the Momentum True Wireless 3 compares to its older sibling, and how successfully it challenges noise-cancelling earbud rivals at the price.