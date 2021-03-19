Peacock unlocks every The Office episode for free — how to get it now

The Peacock TV service, in a move to attract new subscribers, just opened up all of The Office to everyone. Yes, you can explore all the Dunder-Mifflin adventures (even the Michael Scott Paper Company lark), without having to spend a dime — but just for the next week.

Normally, this would cost at least $4.99, as everything but the first two seasons are typically locked behind the Peacock Premium paywall. But until March 24, Peacock's just giving it all (minus the Superfan extended cuts) away

Of course, that $4.99 monthly price also typically includes ads — which irked fans who met the show on Netflix, where it aired commercial-free. The good news for those sampling The Office through this trial window is that there will be no ads. Normally, Peacock would make you spend twice as much, at its $9.99 per month plan, to delete ads.

One aspect of The Office's Peacock vault is missing: The Office "Superfan" extended episodes, which currently expand season 3's content to give you a better view of what's taking place.

Granted, it will be plenty tricky to watch all 99 hours of the series in time, given the availability window. But if you have 4 days, 3 hours to spare between now and then (and a lot of coffee) it seems possible, if not utterly exhausting.

This offer seems like one of the many ways that Peacock can try and lure people into starting free accounts. The goal, obviously, is to see if they can show that there's enough reason to stick around — or start a paid account to keep access to The Office.

The end of this free week of The Office coincides with the 16th anniversary of the series, which arrived on March 24, 2005. To celebrate the show and promote its offer, Peacock is running its own Dundies contest to get fans of the show to prove their fandom. The prize? A real Dundies trophy of course. Confused about that whole last paragraph? Pull up season 2 episode 1 of The Office to learn more.

Most recently, Peacock made waves in live events streaming news by becoming the exclusive streaming service of the WWE. Currently, the WWE Network is still active, but once April's WrestleMania week hits, Peacock will be the only place to see the pro wrestling promotion's live "pay-per-view" (which nobody pays for in that way anymore) events. This Sunday, WWE Fastlane 2021 will be the company's first PPV on Peacock.