OnePlus Nord front cameras will crush Pixel 4a and iPhone SE

The OnePlus Nord, despite being a so-called budget phone, will actually have one of the most interesting front camera set-ups you can find on a smartphone.

An insider source speaking to Android Central claims that there will be two front cameras on the upcoming budget OnePlus phone (also possibly called the OnePlus Z). The pair of sensors will live in a cutout in the top left corner of the phone, with a 32MP main sensor and a 8MP wide-angle sensor.

With the iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a only having single front cameras, the OnePlus Nord could sail ahead of both of these key competitors when it comes to front-facing shots. We're expecting the Nord to have up to three rear cameras too, rumored to be a combination of main, ultrawide and macro sensors. This would again put the single rear cameras on the iPhone and Pixel to shame.

Arguably these cameras could even make the Nord better than the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, since they only have single 16MP cameras in the front. Megapixels aren't the only factor in what makes a good photo, but they certainly help, as will having the ultrawide sensor for big group selfies.

Other teasers released by OnePlus have shown the Nord will come in a teal color, and that the launch event, at least in India, will take place on July 10. In terms of non-official news, earlier leaks have told us that the Nord will feature a 90Hz display, like the OnePlus 8, and a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which will also give the phone 5G compatibility. A price between $300 and $500 is expected, based on a leaked survey and statements by Carl Pei, OnePlus' co-founder and director of OnePlus Global.

The only unfortunate factor is that this phone is currently not expected to go on sale in the US. We hope OnePlus changes its mind on this, since the Nord looks like it could easily be one of our best cheap phone picks. But it looks like UK users looking for a powerful and affordable phone will be able to get their hands on OnePlus' latest creation when it appears next month.