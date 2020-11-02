OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition looks slick — but there's bad news

OnePlus is no stranger to making fresh takes on its existing phones in partnership with other brands. It’s teamed up with U.K. sports car maker McLaren in the past. But this Cyberpunk 2077 take on the OnePlus 8T seemingly came out of left-field.

The Chinese smartphone maker did tease the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition last week, but now it has revealed the custom phone in all its striking glory.

We're not sure it particularly echoes the dystopian future the Cyberpunk 2077 world conveys. But with neon highlights and some angular glas accents, it has some of the aesthetic DNA we’re expecting from CD Project Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game.

From the front, this custom 8T looks a lot like the vanilla version, with a flat 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. But the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has some software elements that nod towards the upcoming game, with neon light bars running up the sides. The under-display fingerprint scanner shows an animation that is the same as the artificial eye scanner found in the game.

Around back, the Cyberpunk-esque additions are more profound. The rear camera module has been stretched to take up the whole top section of the 8T. While it still holds the 48MP f/1.7 main snapper with optical image stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The rest of the module contains some Cyberpunk “2077” lettering.

The middle of the phone then has a mottled gray finished to it, with another glass panel cut in an angular fashion taking up the bottom segment and continuing the word “Cyberpunk” in neon yellow.

However, one of the most interesting features is that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will come with a case that appears to have luminous highlights to it that will change color depending on the environmental lighting the phone is used in. And in the box there'll be a selection of badges that appear to relate to various factions in the game.

Unfortunately, not only do we have to wait for a Cyberpunk 2077 to come out on December 10, but we also won't get access to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition as it’s only available in China at the moment. That could change, especially if Cyberpunk 2077 proves to be very popular, but we’d not hold our breath.

If you live in China, it’ll go on sale November 11 and for a price of CNY 3,999, which translates to roughly $600. And for that price, you’ll get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

But with a powerful Snapdragon 865 and an impressive design, the regular OnePlus 8T is well worth your consideration if you’re willing to put up with some less-than-stellar camera performance.