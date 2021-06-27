Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 27) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream is the first of Sunday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 games, and it'll decide who plays Denmark in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

That's because Denmark are already through, having dispatched Wales 4-0 yesterday (June 26) with a sparkling performance in which they dominated throughout.

Both the Netherlands and Czech Republic will be confident of joining them after successful Euro 2020 Group stages. Netherlands, in particular, were hugely impressive in their first major tournament in 17 years, winning all three of their games and scoring eight goals in the process.

They make just one change for today's game, with Marten De Roon, who missed the last match, returning in place of Ryan Gravenberch. Theirs is a well balanced team, with young talents such as Frenkie de Jong and Denzel Dumfries dovetailing with the more experienced likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Daley Blind. The irrepressible Memphis Depay will lead the line and will look to add to his tally of 2 goals and 2 assists so far.

The Czech Republic have their own young star in the form of Patrik Schick, who hit two superb goals in the group game with Scotland and another against Croatia. Behind him, the likes of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Darida will be looking to boss the midfield. They make three changes for today's match, with Pavel Kaderabek, Antonin Barak and Petr Sevcik all coming in. Captain Vladimir Darida is one of those missing.

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Light, Blind; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Van Aanholt; Wijnaldum; Malen, Depay

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kadarabek; Holes, Soucek; Masupost, Barak, Sevcik; Schick

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT) today (Sunday, June 27) and you can watch it all for free, wherever you are.

Scroll down to find out how to do that and be sure to also check out our main how to watch Euro 2020 hub, for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream for free

The Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream is available for free in the U.K. — and that means you can watch it for free wherever you are in the world. How? Well, with one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage of the game even if you're in a different country.

The Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub, and a VPN will let you access that from anywhere. Just remember that you also need a valid TV licence to watch live content.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even if you're in a different country right now.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite at the moment is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream on ESPN. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before that.

If you've already cut the cord, you could try Sling TV instead: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Fubo.TV is another option: it's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get over 117 channels including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, with pre-game analysis starting from 4:15 p.m. — so tune in early if you want to catch the build up.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA, can still catch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.