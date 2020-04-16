Microsoft Surface Book 3 news, leaks, release date, price and specs

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is on its way, or at least that's what recent rumors suggest. Yes, all signs are pointing to the next generation of Microsoft's brawniest 2-in-1 coming soon.

Not only will it pack the latest processors, but we're also seeing surprising GPU news that could change the market for this laptop with a detachable tablet.

The best laptops around

Best laptop deals you can find right now

We expect to see the Surface Book 3 some time this year, but possibly towards the end of the year. The original Surface Book came out on October 2015, and the Surface Book 2 dropped a little over two years later, in November 2017.

But since we've gone well past the two-year cadence from that cycle, the Surface Book 3 doesn't necessarily need to come out this fall. Microsoft could announce it this spring or summer, possibly at its virtual edition of the Build developers conference.

We expect to see the Surface Go 2 in mid-May, and it could launch alongside that more affordable 2-in-1.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 price

We're seeing two different sets of data on this, one that puts the Surface Book 3 at a steep price, and one that undercuts the pricing we've come to expect. While the more affordable numbers seem more likely, we're not ruling out a price hike.

According to leaked sales sheets from MSPoweruser, the Surface Book 3 could start as low as around $1,099 (converted from Euros). This is a little more than the Surface Book 2's current $999 starting price, but much less than that laptop's original $1,499 MSRP. The one odd part of this leak is that there are models with similar specs that have $1,000 price differences.

But tech blogger Dan S. Charlton found much higher pricing in leaks pointing to a new Microsoft product dubbed Project U, which he believes could be the Surface Book 3. Those configs (converted from Euros) begin at around $2,400 and max out at around $3,700.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 specs

A whole slew of spec leaks came from MSPoweruser, which found leaked model details coming from retailers in Europe. To start, the Surface Book 3 will continue to come in both 13 and 15-inch sizes.

Apparently, the Surface Book 3 will only have two CPU options: a pair of Intel 10th Gen U-series chips: the Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U. Microsoft could have more customization options available directly from its own store, but those two seem like solid locks.

According to those same reports, the Surface Book 3 will start with 16GB of RAM and max out at 32GB. This new cap doubles the maximum memory allotment from the Surface Book 2.

The Surface Book 3 will also have a starting storage capacity of 256GB (which is pretty much the new standard; even the MacBook Air 2020 starts there), and max out at 1TB.

Arguably the biggest surprise here is that Microsoft is going with optional Nvidia Quadro GPUs instead of Nvidia GeForce GPUs, a decision that would be targeting the creative media class rather than gamers.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 design

This is more of what we hope to see rather than what we've heard. The Surface Book's once-innovative fulcrum hinge was great when it launched, but it's starting to show its age.

Lenovo's Yoga laptops, for example, have been offering much more stylish hinges, that don't look like magnets for crumbs and detritus. We're sure Microsoft has been hard at work finding a design that's both unique and elegant, but we wouldn't mind if the company was inspired by the competition when it comes to making a new detachable chassis.