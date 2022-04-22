Mercedes EQS SUV — everything we know so far

You might already have heard of the Mercedes EQS, the luxury sedan that currently serves as Mercedes electric flagship. There’s another version coming later this year, though this model mixes things up by swapping the low sleek shape of a sedan for that of an SUV.

The Mercedes EQS SUV looks to have everything the regular EQS has to offer, only in a bigger shell. Long driving range, power and speed, plus all the interior luxuries you’d expect from a luxury German carmaker like Mercedes. Which Mercedes is going to need if it wants to compete with other luxury electric SUVs, like the BMW iX and Tesla Model X.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Mercedes EQS SUV: Specs Release Date Late 2022 Rumored price $110,000 to $130,000 Battery Range Up to 410 miles (WLTP) Power 536 bhp and 632lb ft Charging 200kW Top Speed TBA 0-60 mph TBA Extra features Hyperscreen, 'Hey Mercedes' voice contol, seven seat configuration

Mercedes EQS SUV: Price and availability

Pricing details for the Mercedes EQS SUV have yet to be revealed, though it’s expected to fall somewhere between $110,000 and $130,000 in the United States. For reference the EQS sedan starts at $102,310.

The EQS SUV is currently slated to launch later this year, though when exactly hasn’t been announced. It’s also set to come to the U.S., making it the first Mercedes electric SUV to come to the country, following the EQC’s indefinite delay.

Mercedes EQS SUV: Design and interior

(Image credit: Mercedes)

On the outside, the EQS SUV shares some design similarities with the standard EQS sedan, but in a much larger body. That’s noticeable at the front with the headlights and faux grill, though both are a little bit more stretched out this time around.

However, the shape makes it much more like the Mercedes EQC, another SUV in the German automakers electric portfolio. The EQS SUV looks a little sleeker, however, despite its extra bulk, though we can’t say how sleek it is without an official drag coefficient score. Mercedes has suggested that it could be the more aerodynamic SUV in the company’s portfolio.

The EQS SUV is noticeably long, measuring 16.8 feet from front to back, as well as 6.4 feet wide and 5.6 feet high. The wheelbase is also 10.5 feet long, the same as the standard EQS model. Height can be raised by 25mm below 50mph, and once you hit 68mph it will lower 10-15mm to reduce drag and improve efficiency, depending on what mode you’re in.

(Image credit: Mercedes)

Inside, the EQS SUV comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch portrait infotainment screen as standard. The car will also come with the MBUX operating system, like other Mercedes EVs, with “Hey Mercedes” voice commands, over-the-air software updates and an optional AR heads-up display.

Anyone who springs for the EQS 580 gets an upgrade, with the Hyperscreen display that features a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 17.7-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch passengers display underneath a single pane of glass. The Hyperscreen runs on 24 gigabytes of RAM, and measures 4.6 feet across almost the entire length of the dash.

In the back, Mercedes has included touchscreen displays for rear seat passengers, as well as a fold-down armrest complete with cupholders. Though that removes space for anyone hoping to sit in the middle seat.

Plus, like any good SUV, there will be an optional third row of seats that lets you fit up to seven people in the car. In that configuration you can expect to get 6.8 cubic feet of storage space, but the five seat version offers a whopping 31 cubic feet. Like other Mercedes EQ cars, it doesn’t have a frunk under the hood.

Mercedes EQS SUV: Performance and range

(Image credit: Mercedes)

Two distinct EQS SUV models are confirmed to go on sale, with EQS 450 offering the choice of a single-motor rear-wheel drive (EQS 450+) and a dual-motor all wheel drive (EQS 450 4Matic). Both cars will come with 355 bhp, and a respective 419lb ft and 590 lb ft of torque.

Mercedes will also launch the AWD EQS 580 4Matic, which packs in 536 bhp and 632lb ft of torque.

Speed and 0-60 times are still unknown, but range for the RWD 450+ model is expected to offer between 333 and 410 miles of range per the WLTP testing cycle. The 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic can offer 315-381 miles of range.

Considering the standard EQS offers up to 453 miles of range per WLTP testing, and just 350 in the U.S. EPA testing cycle, expect those figures to change.

All models have the same 107.8 kWh battery as the EQS sedan, and can be recharged with a 200 kW rapid charging system. According to Mercedes, that will take you from 10-80% in 31 minutes.

Mercedes EQS SUV: Outlook

(Image credit: Mercedes)

The Mercedes EQS SUV is an important car for the German automaker. Not only is it a new flagship EV, and a roomier alternative to the EQS sedan, it’s also set to be the first electric SUV the company launches in the U.S. The SUV space is getting increasingly competitive, and the delay of the EQC means there'a a lot of pressure on the EQS SUV to perform.

But it looks like Mercedes is ticking all the right boxes so far. The EQS SUV is luxurious on the outside, impressive to look at on the inside, and comes with all the usual bells and whistles you’d expect from a luxury EV. There’s a lot we still don’t know, pricing included, but so far things are looking fairly positive.