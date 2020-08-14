Man City vs. Lyon live stream: Where to watch Champions League quarterfinals

Man City vs. Lyon live stream start time, channels The Man City vs. Lyon match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on Saturday, August 15. US viewers can watch the match on the CBS All Access streaming service. BT Sport has the coverage in the UK.

Manchester City have long coveted the UEFA Champions League title, and the Man City vs. Lyon live stream will show if the English side can take a big step toward finally lifting the trophy on Saturday (August 15). Yes, tomorrow, the side faces Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinals of this year's tournament. And while Man City will be heavily favored, Lyon won't be a pushover in this do-or-die match.

After all, Man City have never beaten Lyon in the Champions League, drawing one match and losing the other at home when the two sides faced each other in the 2018-19 tournament. And this one-off game will be played behind closed doors in Portugal, with no second leg. That means the winner advances to next week's Champions League semifinals.

The Man City vs. Lyon match figures to be a tense affair, so you'll want to tune in when these sides square off. We can show you where to find a Man City vs. Lyon live stream and tell you how a VPN can help you find a broadcast from elsewhere if the Champions League showdown isn't streaming where you are.

How can I use a VPN to watch Man City vs. Lyon?

The Man City vs. Lyon match will be streaming around the world, but if you happen to be living someplace where it's not easily accessible, a virtual private network, or VPN, can bail you out. Using a VPN, you can disguise your location, making it appear that you're surfing the web from elsewhere. That removes any geolocks on Champions League broadcasts.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Man City vs. Lyon live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access is the home of Champions League coverage in the U.S., so if you want to watch the match, you'll need to subscribe to the $5.99 a month streaming service. CBS All Access is separate from cable TV service, so cord cutters are able to sign up without also having to pay for cable.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.

For the Spanish-language live stream of Man City vs. Lyon, turn to Univision, which will be carrying the game. Univision also happens to be a part of Fubo.TV's streaming service so subscribing to Fubo.TV means you'll be able to watch Man City vs. Lyon from anywhere.

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich match to watch later.

Man City vs. Lyon live stream in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling the Man City vs. Lyon match when it kicks off at 8 p.m. BST. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Man City vs. Lyon live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers looking for a Man City vs. Lyon live stream should turn to DAZN, which broadcasts the Champions League in that country. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Champions League tournament on August 23.

Man City vs. Lyon live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Man City vs. Lyon in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Sport Austria 1 Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Go, TNT Brazil

Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Go, TNT Brazil France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct Germany: TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN

TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

5Sport, 5Sport 4K Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte, FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte

Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte, FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus, Movistar+

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.