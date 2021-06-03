Valorant is finally coming to phones — what you need to know

It's been a year since Valorant came out on PC, and to commemorate the occasion, Riot Games has announced that a mobile version of the first-person team-based shooter is in the works.

The announcement, via Dot Esports, claims that the development team at Riot wanted to first prove that it had the chops to put out a quality competitive shooter before moving to mobile. Considering that 14 million PC players log into the game each month, it's safe to say that Riot accomplished its initial goal. At the moment, Valorant has a little more than half the player count of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the most popular first-person shooter in the world.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon in a press release. “To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

At the moment, there's no release date set for Valorant on mobile. But considering that mobile shooters like Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile continue to dominate the mobile charts, especially in mobile-first countries like India, the move by Riot makes sense.

The development team at Riot already has experience in making games for mobile. Riot's mobile games include Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. That said, how Riot will translate the precise twitchy controls of Valorant for mobile or if the development team will allow for controller support remain questions awaiting answers.