iPhone 12 price leak says it will start at crazy cheap $549

The iPhone 12 was already rumored to be one of the most affordable flagship phones of the year. But a new leak says that there could be a new version for a price that’s super cheap.

Based on a previous leak from Jon Prosser, we expect the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 to start at $649, which would be $50 less than the the iPhone 11. And there’s also expected to be a $699 iPhone 11 Max with a larger 6.1-inch display. But both of these handsets are expected to feature 5G connectivity.

According to a tweet from leaker Omega Leaks, a 4G version of the iPhone 12 — if it happens — will be priced at $549. And the the iPhone 12 Max 4G would be $649.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a cheaper iPhone 12. Last week an analyst note from Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities said that there could be a cheaper version of the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display. And that it would have all the other same features as the regular iPhone 12 minus 5G.

Previously, Jon Prosser predicted that the iPhone 12 Pro would start at $999 with 5G standard and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its 6.7-inch display would cost $1,099. There are no rumors that the Pro models will have 4G versions.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro series should get three rear cameras, including a telephoto lens with an optical zoom lens and a LiDAR sensor for better augmented reality performance.

Is a 4G iPhone 12 possible? Yes, but given the amount of work it takes to optimize a phone for 5G in terms of the modem and antenna, it may be difficult for Apple to create two versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max.

But if Apple is able to pull off a 4G iPhone 12 for a price as low as $549, it could put a lot of pressure on upcoming phones like the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord and other handsets that are going after that mid-range price.