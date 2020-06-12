iPhone 12 could be delayed due to major display problem

The iPhone 12 could be delayed due to its display supplier failing to complete its first delivery of OLED panels for Apple's next-generation flagship.

According to a report from Korean website DDaily (via MacRumors), BOE, the display maker Apple enlisted to provide panels for the two least expensive iPhone 12 models, could not pass OLED quality certifications. BOE displays were rumored to appear in the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, and potentially even help bring an under-display fingerprint sensor to an Apple smartphone for the first time.

The report does not say whether BOE's certification failures have caused a substantial setback for the iPhone 12's release. But considering the new handset's production start date was already on shaky ground, we can conclude this isn't good news for those who hoped to have an iPhone 12 in their pocket in September.

In the past, Apple has relied on Samsung as the primary iPhone display supplier. Samsung is still on the hook for the iPhone 12 Pro variants, which could feature 120Hz refresh rates. Cupertino looked to BOE for the non-Pro iPhone 12 models, but based on DDaily's report, Apple might be forced to switch gears and go with another supplier instead.

Responding to the report, Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser tweeted "Samsung & LG OLEDs for iPhone 12 then."

Aaaaaand THIS is why Apple can’t get away from Samsung. Samsung & LG OLEDs for iPhone 12 then. Better luck next year, BOE. https://t.co/58SzTFvmS7June 12, 2020

BOE is the leading international producer of liquid crystal screens, and already provides displays for iPads and MacBooks. It has been working on flexible OLED displays for Apple's smaller devices since at last year, MacRumors reports.

All four rumored iPhone 12 models — the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max — will come with OLED panels and feature Apple's A14 Bionic chip. They'll each support 5G as well.

The iPhone 12 lineup will debut at Apple's fall keynote alongside the Apple Watch 6. iPhones have released in September every year, but because of health and safety restrictions it's widely believed the production cycle for the iPhone 12 has been delayed. Apple could still hold an event in September, with the devices going on sale in October or November.