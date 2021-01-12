The HyperX Xbox Series X controller dock outdoes Microsoft — here’s how

CES always has a lot of exciting new tech, but it’s often a little light on gaming gear, particularly of the console variety. This year, though, we saw at least one gadget that solves a real problem with Microsoft’s hot new system, the Xbox Series X. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is an extremely straightforward device: a dock that charges two Xbox controllers simultaneously. And yet it may just beat Microsoft at its own game, in terms of both usability and price.

HyperX hasn’t left PC enthusiasts out in the cold, though. During CES 2021, it also announced the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. As the name suggests, it’s a mini or “60%” keyboard, which eschews not only the number pad, but also the arrow keys and top row of function keys. It’s a niche item, to be sure, but if you’d rather have space than keys, it seems like a solid bet.

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station

It’s no secret that the Xbox Series X controller has some problems when it comes to batteries. Rather than building a rechargeable battery pack into the controller, Microsoft essentially passed the cost onto consumers, making users buy a $25 play-and-charge kit. However, while the battery that comes with this kit is just fine, the cable is not, as it does nothing to indicate when a controller is done charging.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station addresses this problem in two ways. This $40 kit includes five pieces: a charging dock, two batteries and two battery doors. These battery doors have small holes in the back, which allow access to the charging dock’s conductors.

When you want to charge a controller, you plunk it down on the charging dock. Two-and-a-half hours later, you simply pick the controller back up and keep playing. The dock can charge two controllers at a time, and there are even LED indicators to show whether a controller is charging, or fully charged. Not even Microsoft’s official accessory can boast that.

As such, you can get a single Microsoft battery and cable for $25, or two batteries, plus a dock with indicator lights, for $40. HyperX’s batteries are 1,400 mAh models, the same as the official Microsoft models — and HyperX’s gear is licensed by Microsoft, too, so there’s no risk of incompatibility. Your choice. The charging dock will be out next month.

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is arguably the company’s first mini keyboard — and arguably not. Last year, the company collaborated with Chinese keyboard manufacturer Ducky to produce the HyperX Ducky One2 Mini. According to HyperX, the collaboration demonstrated that there’s a real desire for mini keyboards with the HyperX name on it.

As such, HyperX is manufacturing the Alloy Origins 60 all by itself. Unlike the Ducky, the Alloy Origins 60 will run on the NGenuity software for better RGB options, and will also use the quiet HyperX Red mechanical key switches. Beyond that, it seems a lot like HyperX’s other keyboards, just much, much smaller. The device will cost $100, and come out on February 22.

Those two gadgets were the only new products that HyperX showed off at CES 2021, although the company has also expanded availability for three other popular products: the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and the HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Gaming Headset. Previously, these were available only in certain territories; now, they’re available all around the world.