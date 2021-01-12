PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming just got even better on Vizio TVs

Having a next-gen console is great, but it all relies on having a TV that can handle all the updated visuals. Because the very best needs more than just 4K resolution and HDR.

Thankfully, Vizio’s latest update helps its TVs catch up with everything the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do, helping you get the most out of your TV.

The newest update is coming to Vizio’s range of OLED TVs, and the 2021 P-Series Quantum and Quantum X models. All those TVs feature HDMI 2.1 ports, which have more than double the bandwidth of HDMI 2.0 ports that have been around for quite some time. Specifically, this means TVs can support up to 10K resolution and up to 120 fps.

That’s going to be a big bonus for PS5 owners, since that console doesn’t offer variable refresh rates right now. It’ll also prove to be a boost for those with the Xbox Series X with better support for the system’s variable refresh rate and improved audio support.

PC gamers will be happy to hear support for Nvidia graphics cards running at 4K 120fps has also been added, with added variable refresh rate improvements for those lucky enough to have got a Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card.

In other words, no matter your system, Vizio’s new update is going to make your games look a heck of a lot smoother. Provided the game in question supports 120 fps, of course.

But that’s not all, since the patch notes also mention individual IR codes for HDMI input, improvements to AV receiver support and various other smaller improvements that will make your life easier.

The bottom line is that your gaming experiences are going to get better on Vizio TVs. And, if you already have the right model, it doesn’t mean having to buy a brand new set to get it.