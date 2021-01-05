Hurry! MacBook Pro M1 deal takes $60 off Apple's epic laptop

Apple's new MacBook Pro is one of the best Mac laptops of all time. However, if its price tag has kept you from upgrading, Amazon is quietly slashing the price of Apple's beastly laptop.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Apple MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,239. That's $60 off and just $38 shy of its all time price low (which we saw during Cyber Monday). It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

Editor's Choice deal MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,239 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB config is now $60 off, which is one of the best MacBook Pro M1 deals we've seen.View Deal

The new MacBook Pro M1 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Apple's new M1 chip blows away most Intel-powered laptops based on our MacBook Pro M1 benchmarks.

That said, because it's using Apple's new M1 CPU, not all apps are optimized for the new MacBook Pro. That means you'll need to run Rosetta 2 emulation technology when using non-native apps. (The software automatically downloads when you first try to use a non-native app). Even with that caveat, the MacBook Pro still delivers amazing performance.

On Geekbench 5.1, which measures overall performance, the MacBook Pro M1 scored 5,945 on the multi-core portion of the test. This number surpasses the 5,319 score from the Dell XPS 13 and the Asus ZenBook 13’s 5,084, and both of those machines pack 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPUs. The MacBook Pro will only get faster as more apps are released that are optimized for the M1.

Meanwhile, our MacBook Pro M1 battery test showed the Pro can last 16 hours and 32 minutes, which is significantly more than the 10 hours 21 minutes managed by the Intel-powered MacBook Pro released last year.

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the MacBook Pro M1 is the laptop you want.