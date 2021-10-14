How to watch Halloween Kills online — release time and more

It's nearly time to watch Halloween Kills online, because we don't even need to go to a movie theater to get scared by the return of Michael Myers, in the second chapter of the H40 timeline of the Halloween movies. Confused already? Our guide to watching the Halloween movies in order breaks it down for you.

The film, directed by David Gordon Green, is a follow-up to 2018's Halloween, itself a sequel to the original 1978 John Carpenter film. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is still alive, but somehow (after being burnt to a crisp) Myers is as well. And so we get a hunt to finally destroy the killer.

Halloween Kills online release time

At the moment, it appears Halloween Kills will be released on Friday, October 15 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. That's because all that Universal is saying is that the movie drops on Friday (and they wouldn't want the west coast to get an early taste before the east coast).

That said, multiple studios have done early streaming releases for movies to match their Thursday night theatrical openings (and Halloween Kills opens in theaters tonight, October 14).

So, keep your eyes on Peacock for when Halloween Kills drops. The official Halloween Kills Twitter account could also spill the gore, I mean deets.

How to watch Halloween Kills online outside of the U.S.

Streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch Halloween Kills on launch day, because Peacock isn't international yet, you can still see it now. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream anything from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Halloween Kills cast

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode , the through-line and sole survivor of Michael Myers' 1978 killing spree

, the through-line and sole survivor of Michael Myers' 1978 killing spree Judy Greer as Karen Nelson , Laurie's daughter

, Laurie's daughter Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson , Karen's daughter and Laurie's granddaughter

, Karen's daughter and Laurie's granddaughter James Jude Courtney / Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape , the killer who returns for more

, the killer who returns for more Airon Armstrong , as a younger Michael Myers in 1978

, as a younger Michael Myers in 1978 Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Ranbir Sartain

as Dr. Ranbir Sartain Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins , a sheriff's deputy attacked by Dr. Sartain in the previous film

, a sheriff's deputy attacked by Dr. Sartain in the previous film Thomas Mann as young Frank Hawkins

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace , one of the kids Laurie babysat in 1978

, one of the kids Laurie babysat in 1978 Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Lindsey's friend

Halloween Kills reviews

Currently sitting low with a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, Halloween Kills is not doing well with critics.

Over at the New York Times, Jeannette Catsoulis argues the film is "Plagued by idiotic pronouncements (“He is an apex predator!”) and moronic behavior (doors are left unlocked, an unloaded gun is brandished), “Halloween Kills” plays at times like an exceptionally gory comedy routine." She also notes that "Clumsy flashbacks to the original plot soothe the uninitiated, and characters we barely remember are reintroduced to take their chances among those being creatively killed off."

Patrick Cavanaugh at ComicBook.com calls the film "Ruthless and Redundant" and notes that Halloween Kills "plants the seeds for some ... interesting ideas and lets them gestate just long enough to resonate with the audience, yet still contradicts itself and leaves audiences with muddled messaging."

And at Empire, Ian Freer writes that "Halloween Kills bends conventions to breaking point, making it impossible to root for any of the dumbass victims."

That said, these movies are practically review-proof, so we don't think these sour reviews will harm its opening box office.