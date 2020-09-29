Early Prime Day deal — stunning new Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are already on sale

Although Amazon Prime Day is still a couple of days away, the website's deals season has officially begun. And it's kicking things off with the new Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot.

Yes, these spherical speakers won't ship until after Prime Day, but it's always exciting to score an unreleased product on sale. Currently, when you buy a two-pack of the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, or Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, you'll save up to $30 with the right discount code.

For instance, add two Amazon Echo speakers to your cart, apply the code "ECHO2PK", and you'll pay just $170 ($30 off). The 5.2-inch, Alexa-powered smart home device normally costs $99.99.

The 3.5-inch Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are also discounted when you buy two. Both of these speakers are great holiday gifts, so there's no harm on stocking up if you can get them on sale. Use code "DOT2PACK" to save $20 on two of either model.

Echo Dot with Clock (2-pack): was $120 now $100 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot are scheduled to release on October 22, so if you pre-order them now, you should get your speakers shortly after Prime Day.

You'll have to wait a bit longer for the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. It ships on November 5, which still gives you plenty of time before the holidays to figure out who you'll give them to as gifts.

Or, maybe you want to keep these ball-shaped speakers to yourself. We don't blame you.