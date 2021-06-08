Clippers vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 1 online

Clippers vs Jazz start time, channel The Clippers vs Jazz live stream starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 8.

It's on ABC and ESPN3, and the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Clippers vs Jazz live stream is happening because Los Angeles managed to survive a massive 46-point game from Dallas' Luka Doncic. But this NBA playoffs live stream has nothing to do with the Mavs. Instead, the Jazz have to deal with a Clippers team that isn't considering anything other than a title.

The big challenge for Utah is (obviously) Kawhi Leonard. Most folks would pick him as the top player in the series, and Royce O’Neale will likely have his hands full guarding Leonard. But much like some other conference semifinals, the threat of injury looms overhead.

Last week, Jazz's Mike Conley was listed as "day-to-day" with his hamstring strain, which was revealed by an MRI. Conley's contributions in the Round 1 series against the Grizzlies were not minor — 17.4 points and 8.6 assists on average.

We expect the Clippers vs Jazz live streams to be full of 3-point shots and tight defense, and Los Angeles is likely wondering how many of those buckets will come from Pat Beverly, Rajon Rondo and Reggie Jackson. Beverly's dealing with injuries and Rondo hasn't found his usual playoffs spark, so Jackson (and Terance Mann) have been relied upon.

How to avoid Clippers vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Clippers vs Jazz live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Jazz live stream airs on ABC and ESPN3, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sportsand it looks to fail them again. The one slotted spot from the NBA on Sky's schedule is earlier in the evening at 12:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Clippers vs Jazz live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Jazz with TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is likely on TSN4, where the schedule has an "NBA Playoffs TBD" slot open right when it starts.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.