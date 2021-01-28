Can’t find Xbox Series X in stock? This special edition is just $3,200

It’s almost impossible to find where to buy Xbox Series X, because demand is so high and Microsoft is only able to produce so many consoles at the moment. But there’s another option, and it’ll only cost you a few thousand dollars.

To celebrate the New York Game Awards, Microsoft is auctioning off a unique Xbox Series X console on eBay, with the proceeds going to charity. Oh, and it’s unique because it’s been signed by Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

The auction began at $10, but within an hour it had already climbed to $2,004. At the time of writing, and with 5 days and 12 hours still to go before the auction ends, the price is sitting at $3,200. No doubt that is going to continue rising over the next few days, especially during the final minutes of the auction.

For reference, the Xbox Series X’s retail price is $499, though there are several auctions on eBay set to go for even more than that. As we wrote this we saw one console sell for $690 (plus shipping). The highest price we saw was $770 , plus shipping, on an auction with two and a half hours left. Other sellers have listings asking for more, but since they don’t have any bids there’s no guarantee they’ll sell.

(Image credit: eBay)

In any case, it means the Spencer-signed Series X is insanely overpriced. So overpriced that the winner may not want to actually play it just in case something goes wrong. But at least the money is going to a good cause, and not a random scalper who controls a legion of bots.

The charity in question is the New York Videogame Critics Circle non-profit, which helps underserved students in the Bronx and Lower East Side.

Of course, there are much easier ways to pick up a new console. Be sure to check out our guide on where to buy an Xbox Series X, as well as our favorite Twitter stock checkers to get yourself more immediate alerts. It’s not going to be easy, but with enough perseverance and patience you’ll be able to grab yourself a brand new Xbox Series X, or Series S.

Of course if you have enough money for the signed console, and want to do some good with it, check out the the Xbox Series X charity auction for yourself.