Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020: Apple, Dell, HP and more

Cyber Monday laptop deals: Best sales right now

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300

Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy.

Zippy and ultra portable, this 11-inch Chromebook from Lenovo comes with 4GB memory, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and Mediatek MT8173 CPU. The 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for office work, presentations, and watching media.

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $245 @ Amazon

Low stock: The bulk of Cyber Monday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work.

Lenovo 3 Chromebook: was $279 now $262 @ Amazon

The 2020 edition of Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook packs in an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD with a 1366 x 768 display. It's rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. This deal is back in stock, though the savings aren't as big as they were earlier in the day, when Amazon took $46 off the price.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600

Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover: was $849 now $799 at Microsoft Store

With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a good deal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop. You'll save $50 with this bundle.

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $451 @ Amazon

Lightning deal: Powerful and lightweight, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that boasts unusual extras, like a built-in pen. Plus, it's got a second 13MP rear-facing camera to use in tablet mode. Amazon's got this versatile Chromebook for n $100 off.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

HP 14" Laptop (Intel Core i3): was $469 now $329 at Walmart

This 14-inch HP laptop is a cost-effective choice for browsing the internet, writing and editing text, streaming videos, and other light usage. While it doesn't quite make the cut for under $300, it comes with more storage and arguably more power than any of the laptops in that section.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

New MacBook Pro MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

Limited supply: The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can get the latest model for $100 off at B&H.

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Adorama

The MacBook Pro isn't the only new MacBook powered by an Apple M1 chip. You'll find the new chip in the latest MacBook Air, too, and Adorama is taking $100 off the cost of the 13.3-inch version.

MacBook Air 2020: was $949 now $849 @ Best Buy

Taking home a 2020 MacBook Air for $100 less than its original price isn't something to be lightly overlooked. Thanks to Best Buy, it's now a reality. With an Intel Core i3 processor it may no longer be the new kid on the block, but it's still plenty powerful and is an excellent deal at this price.

MacBook Air package: was $1,169 now $1,024 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $145 less than the normal price.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $800

Best 15" Laptop Deal HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-inch: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 15-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $200 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with an Intel 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat.

Acer Aspire 5: was $629 now $549 @ NewEgg

Packed with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 A515-55T-5887 is a great daily driver, and it's $80 off in NewEgg's Cyber Monday sale.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (AMD): was $1,140 now $569 @Lenovo

We remarked in our ThinkPad X13 review that this punchy little laptop boasts solid performance with a 2.50Ghz quad-core AMD processor and an excellent keyboard, typical of Lenovo notebooks. It's also seriously rugged and durable, despite being just a bit lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $999 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever. Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. (Your discounted price shows up when you add the Surface Pro to your cart.) It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included!

Samsung Galaxy 13: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Get this flexible touchscreen Chromebook for less with Best Buy's $200 off discount. This slim laptop boasts a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, all with an impressive 4K AMOLED display.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500

HP Elite Dragonfly: was $2,561 now $1280 @ HP

The 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly is one of the best business laptops around, but you don't need a grad school degree to see how much of a steal this is. This is the Core i3 processor/8GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration, and you can save even more if you upgrade to higher specs.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $3,219 now $1,199 @ Lenovo.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is both thin and lightweight, with an impressive and bright 4K display. It gets up to 19 hours of battery life, for all-day productivity. We praised it in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review for its comfy keyboard and great port selection. With a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display, this is one solid workhorse laptop.

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,449 now $949 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo The 14-inch Yoga C940 strikes a balance between performance and portability. For Cyber Monday, Lenovo has two models on sale for $999, with each offering a different colors, and a trade-off in specs. Both models have a Core i7 CPU. The Mica model offers 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, while the Iron Grey has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,149 now $837 @ Dell

Out of Stock: The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get, and Dell had already marked down this model to $930. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "WEEKEND10" to drop its price even further to $837. We love this deal because you get 16GB of RAM. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 is on sale for $130 off. A coupon code "WEEKEND10" available for most of the weekend has brought the price down by another $150. It packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4: was $1,749 now $949 @Lenovo

Temporarily unavailable: The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 4 is a 14" 2-in-1 laptop featuring a full 360º display hinge. It comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro for making the most of the tablet configuration, has a comfortable keyboard, and plenty of power with a quad-core Intel i5 processor.

HP Spectre x360 15.6": was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Expired: The HP Spectre x360 is a sleek and powerful 2-in-1 laptop with outstanding battery life and a responsive keyboard. It's been in and out of stock on Saturday, and availability may depend on your location.

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

HP Omen 17: was $1,079 now $849

Get this affordable gaming rig at a steal from HP. The Omen 17 is outfitted with a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and HP's selling it for $230 less than the regular price.

ADATA 15.6" gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Adata 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is the fruits of a design collaboration between Intel and XPG. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7, 32GB of Memory, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, one of the best on the market at this price. You also get a 1TB SSD for plenty of gaming storage.

ADATA 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ Best Buy.

This XPG Intel collaboration comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 1TB SSD, plus a full HD display and HDMI and Thunderbolt ports.

Alienware Area-51m R2 17: was $2,349 now $1,763 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday deal takes $536 off the base Alienware Area-51m R2 model — prices start at $1,763. The starting model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Razer Blade 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

The Razer Blade 15.6" Gaming Laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and 512GB SSD hard drive. You also get one month free of Xbox Game Pass.

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,348 @ Amazon

Low stock: The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $550 off the original price.

MSI GS66 Stealth 15: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This gaming rig from MSI features a full HD display, six-core 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's also VR ready.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2070): was $1,579, now $1,249 @ Best Buy

EXPIRED: The 15-inch ROG Zephyrus has a 1080p display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,317 now $917 @ Best Buy.

The HP Omen alone makes this a great deal, with an AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, plus 512GB SSD. But you also get a Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless optical gaming mouse, and accompanying Razer Stealth Edition gaming mouse pad.

Alienware m15 R3: was $1,778 now $1,549 @ Amazon

Out of stock: An impressive machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.