AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs just tipped to launch in September

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could launch as early fall 2022, according to recent rumors.

A number of anonymous industry sources told Digital Times that AMD will release its new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors in September. AMD revealed its plans for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 series laptops earlier this month (May 2022). The company also supposedly began mass-producing Ryzen 7000 chips in March, according to leaker @greymon55. These reports give some credence to the latest rumor.

Ryzen 7000 chips are notable because they will be the first to use TSMC’s 5 nm manufacturing node. As NotebookCheck points out, these CPUs will be on par with Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processors, which are reportedly also manufactured by TSMC. The Zen 4 architecture, which was announced during CES 2022, will support DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0. AMD is expected to officially reveal Zen 4 at this year’s Computex expo, which kicks off on May 24.

As sister site TechRadar notes, Digital Times has a “hit or miss” record when it comes to citing rumors. As such, it’s wise to take this particular report with a healthy dose of skepticism.

(Image credit: AMD)

Though Digital Times’ report is very much in the realm of rumors, a September release doesn’t seem unreasonable, based on what we’ve heard so far. Intel is set to unleash its Raptor Lake CPUs this fall with Meteor Lake reportedly launching in 2023. As such, AMD can’t afford to hold off on releasing its new chips. However, that’s dependent on whether products using Zen 4 are ready to launch in September.

In other AMD news, the company recently announced its plans for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen series laptop CPUs. AMD says it’s adding an “extreme gaming laptop CPU” for 2023, code-named “Dragon Range” that it claims will be the “pinnacle of gaming performance” and have the "highest core, thread and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU.” The company AMD also announced the “Phoenix” line of CPUs, which are made for thinner laptops.