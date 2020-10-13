Our favorite cheap Wi-Fi router is a steal for Prime Day at $52

There are plenty of exciting Amazon Prime Day deals saving people money right now, but a good router will save you money year round, letting you make the most of your internet connection without paying your ISP for the privilege of having Wi-Fi.
One of our favorite Wi-Fi routers is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with the TP-Link Archer A7 dual-band gigabit wireless AC router selling for just $51.99, a full $28 less than the original retail price.
TP-Link Archer A7 router: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon
The TP-Link Archer A7 will give you solid Wi-Fi performance and features like parental controls and an easy setup, all for a super-affordable price. Quit paying a monthly fee to your ISP and get a great Wi-Fi router at a steal in this killer 35% off deal.View Deal
The TP-Link Archer A7 is one of the best Wi-Fi routers available, and a bargain even without the lower sales price, with dual-band functions and gigabit speeds. In our TP-Link Archer A7 router review last year, we found that the Archer A7 delivered more data over longer distances than most routers in this price range, and named it our favorite low-priced router.
In addition to solid performance and features, the Archer A7 also has a very easy setup process and useful parental controls, with an app that lets you monitor and control network use from anywhere.
It may not be loaded with customization tools, but it offers parental control and Quality of Service (QoS) software that ensures better-than-average performance. It's the best value Wi-Fi router we've tested.
