Epic iPhone 13 Pro deal is free with trade-in at AT&T right now

The iPhone 13 is officially here and one carrier is giving iPhone 13 models away for free. (With the usual requirements, of course).

Currently, AT&T is offering the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. However, this deal is open to both new and existing customers. It's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen so far. (Note: It's not on AT&T's homepage yet, but we've confirmed it'll appear soon). Best of all, that's not the only deal they're offering. In fact, the entire iPhone 13 family is on sale at AT&T. Here's what you can get.

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the best iPhone 13 Pro deal to date. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from $99 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for as little as $99 with an eligible trade-in. (You'll get up to a $1,000 credit after trade-in). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal