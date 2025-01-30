Score! This 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is 50% off ahead of the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away and you'll want the best seat in the house for all the major plays and hilarious commercials to come. Luckily for you there's a variety of stellar Super Bowl TV deals to catch ahead of the Big Game and I think I've got a winner.

Right now you can scoop up this 77-inch Samsung S84D OLED TV for $1,599 at Best Buy. That's a $1,700 price drop, cutting 50% from its base price to net you one of the most serious OLED TVs on the block.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy Save $1,700! You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of this year's hottest TVs. The S84D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S84D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Samsung isn't known for making some of the best TVs for nothing. Built as a value option, this OLED makes for a perfect Super Bowl treat at a huge 77 inches.

What makes Samsung TVs pop is their use of Tizen OS, which has access to a slew of free content not to mention the best streaming services one could ask for. If that wasn't enough, you also have access to cloud gaming services, namely Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass.

It might not have Dolby Vision, but the S84D does come equipped with both HDR10 and HDR10+, making it just as ideal for HDR lovers. And while OLEDs might not have the best glare mitigation, Samsung's gone and added an anti-glare coating to the S84D so you don't have to worry about watching in a sun-lit environment for the Super Bowl.

This model is also ideal for console gamers as it pushes out a 120Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator Turbo for serious motion control. That means it's also particularly ideal for the Big Game, made all the better thanks to its movie-theater big screen size. You can also expect all the best AI enhancements with Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor at the heart of the S84D OLED TV.

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, there's no better time to get yourself the OLED TV upgrade you've been waiting for. But, if 77-inch and Samsung's Tizen OS don't speak to you, you can always find another option among the many Super Bowl TV deals out there.