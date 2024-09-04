This is ridiculous: A 77-inch LG OLED TV is $1,500 off right now

By this time of the year, I get in the habit of telling interested parties that a good deal on a 65-inch OLED TV will be somewhere in the ballpark of $1,600 to $1,800. It's just how the market has shaken out over the last few years.

What I'm not in the habit of telling people is that a 75-inch OLED can be had for that price. Today, Best Buy is offering the 77-inch LG B3 OLED TV for just $1,799.99. That's $1,500 off it's original asking price, and about close as you'll come this year to an irrefusable offer on a larger-than-life OLED.

LG 73" B3 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is one of the most value-packed OLED TVs you can currently buy. In our LG B3 review, we noted the B3's fantastic contrast, super-low input lag, and its easy-to-use smart interface. For the price, the B3 is a terrific choice for discerning viewers on a budget.

The B3 has an impressive built-in advantage over traditional LED TVs: self-lit pixels. They allow for perfect black levels and unparalleled contrast control. Another benefit of OLED TVs are their incredibly accommodating viewing angles — wider than any LED TV on the market. If you're going to buy a huge, 77-inch TV to entertain friends and family, you may as well get one whose picture will look pristine from every person's seat.

The LG B Series is the brand's entry-level OLED, so it puts value front and center. It's not as impressive as its higher-end siblings (the LG C4 OLED in the C Series and LG G4 OLED in the G Series get much brighter and offer a longer list of features), but the B3 is ahead of the curve thanks to OLED's incredible contrast. If you want to save money on an OLED TV that's larger than 65 inches, the B3 absolutely needs to be in the conversation.

The one catch — if you can call it that — is that the LG B3 is a 2023 model, now replaced by the B4. But unless you're a very particular type of viewer, I don't think you're missing out on much. The biggest difference is that the B3 only has two high-bandwidth, HDMI 2.1 inputs out of four total, while this year's B4 offers a full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs. So, with the B3, if you own an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and an eARC-based soundbar, one of your consoles will need to be relegated to an input that doesn't support 4K gaming at 120Hz. And, although we haven't tested the B4 yet, there's a good chance that it's a touch brighter than the B3, based on how LG OLEDs have historically progressed year over year.

Given the price, the B3 is — in my opinion — a better deal. That said, if the B4 piques your interest, it's worth noting that Best Buy is currently listing the 77-inch B4 for about $2,000. If you want an affordable, entry-level OLED with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, you could always drop $200 more on the B3's successor.