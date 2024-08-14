Not a typo! The amazing LG C3 OLED TV is over $1,100 off right now

Are you experiencing sticker shock while shopping for a new OLED TV? Take some sting out of the situation by shopping for one of the best TVs from last year: the LG C3 OLED.

Right now, Woot is offering the 65-inch C3 for just $1,347. That’s nearly 50% off its original asking price — a gobsmackingly good deal for one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. The LG C3 offers most of the same performance benefits and features as its successor, the LG C4 OLED, but because it has a year of shelf life under its belt, it’s never been more affordable than it is right now.

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,347 @ Woot

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon | $1,596 @ Walmart

Like all OLED TVs, the C3 enjoys some exclusive benefits: perfect black levels, rich, voluminous color, and the widest viewing angles money can buy, just to name a few. The C3’s incredible picture quality and out-of-the-box accuracy makes it a cinephile’s dream, but its robust slate of gaming features will have dedicated gamers drooling, too. In addition to its silky-smooth, ultra-low input lag, it also delivers VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

If you go with the C3 over the C4, you’ll be leaving a couple of bells and whistles on the table that you ought to know about. For one thing, all four of the C4’s HDMI 2.1 inputs support a 144Hz refresh rate, while the C3’s inputs are limited to 120Hz. Unless you’re planning on hooking up a PC to your next TV, however, you probably won’t miss this feature, as current-generation console games (like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X) max out at 120Hz.

According to our test results, the C4 also offers slightly brighter specular highlights than the C3. This means that, while the C4’s overall picture might not be noticeably brighter in a side-by-side comparison, small, intense pools of brightness — dapples of sunlight on the surface of water, for instance — aren’t quite as punchy on the C3.

For most people, however, the value of over $1,100 in savings is worth more than these missing features; there's a good chance you'll never encounter 144Hz content and the C3's slightly dimmer highlights are still plenty bright. The bottom line? The LG C3 is still every bit as good today as it was when we first reviewed it, making this one of the best deals we've seen so far this year.