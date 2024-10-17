Not a typo! LG’s amazing C3 OLED is $1,200 off before Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching, but I wouldn't hesitate to get this awesome TV deal. One of the best OLED TVs has seen a huge price cut that won't stick around for long.

Right now you can get the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,267 at Woot. This is a huge $1,200 discount off its original asking price of $2,499. (Amazon also has the TV for $1,286.) We rank this as the best value OLED, due to its truly stunning picture quality and relatively affordable price.

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,268 @ Woot

The LG C3 is our choice for the best value OLED TV you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,286 @ Amazon | $1,296 @ Walmart

So, why should you buy the LG C3 OLED? Check out our list of the best OLED TVs, and you'll see that we think it's the best value OLED TV you can buy. In our tests, it delivered perfect black levels, gorgeous colors and contrast from every viewing angle. As well as being great for watching movies and shows, it's also ideal for gamers — thanks to this TV's Game Optimizer mode that brings its lag time down to just 9.2ms. You also get access to VRR, ALLM and FreeSync Premium Pro.

Unfortunately, the LG C3 OLED isn't all perfect. It doesn't have an ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K broadcasts. Plus, its speakers are just average. TVs like the Sony Bravia 8 OLED have the C3 beat in terms of audio.

It's also worth considering the fact that there's a newer model available, the LG C4 OLED. However, our LG C3 OLED vs LG C4 OLED face-off shows that the differences between the two TVs aren't huge. While the LG C4 OLED has a newer processor and a faster 144Hz refresh rate (compared to the C3's 120Hz refresh rate,) most users won't notice a significant difference in performance. If you do want the latest and greatest, spend up on the LG C4, but I'd recommend the C3 as the best deal for most people.

The LG C3 OLED is a total steal at this price, so get it while you can. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.