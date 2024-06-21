Hurry! The greatest TV I've ever owned is over $500 off at Amazon right now
The LG G3 OLED is the best TV I've ever bought. And trust me, I buy a lot of 'em
You know just how much I love my LG G3 OLED? So much that I spent two months earlier in the year carrying one of the best gaming PCs through to my front room every night so I could play Elden Ring on it. Said home-built rig weighs a shin-shattering 65 pounds. For context, the disc drive version of the OG PS5 weighs just over 9 pounds. So yeah, I love LG’s wonderful TV a lot.
Right now, the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV With Stand is on sale for $2,425 at Amazon. This bundle deal — the G3 doesn’t come with a stand out of the box by default — normally retails at a listing price of $2,946, meaning you’re saving a whopping $521. Tasty.
LG G3 OLED 66-inch 4K With Stand: was $2,946 now $2,425 @ Amazon
It really doesn't get any better than this astonishing LG OLED. Thanks to its Micro Lens Array panel, the G3 is capable of astounding brightness levels by traditional OLED standards. It's also future-proofed through the roof, boasting 4x HMDI 2.1 ports that all support a signal up to 4K/120Hz and awesome gaming features, like VRR, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and ALLM.
So what makes the G3 so much better than its predecessor (the still excellent) LG G2 OLED? While both of these outstanding TVs were rightly given the Tom’s Guide Editor’s Choice award, in reality, the G3 is in a league of its own thanks to one game-changing upgrade.
That would be its Micro Lens Array (MLA) panel. This relatively new manufacturing process involves placing billions of tiny convex lenses on the G3’s panel. The end result? A much brighter image. Just how much brighter am I talking here? In our reviews of both TVs, the LG G3 hit a max peak brightness of 1,361 nits, whereas the C3 was only able to achieve 820 nits.
I physically had both of these TVs in my living room for a brief period, and I can tell you that drop down in brightness with the C3 OLED is both startling and instantly apparent.
Another reason the LG G3 OLED is able to get quite so bright you can almost feel it tan your pupils is thanks to a software algorithm called “META” that works in tandem with that MLA panel to produce even more vivid images. Watch one of the best Disney Plus movies on this astounding OLED and the tears will start flowing, regardless of whether it’s a rom-com or a slasher flick, the pictures the G3 produce are so spectacular.
The G3 is also a fantastic choice for fans of the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games. Thanks to its “Game Optimiser”, you can enable Nvidia DLSS, AMD FreeSync Premium and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to smooth out frame rates in your favorite games while also reducing input lag.
The LG G3 OLED is simply the best piece of technology I’ve ever purchased. It goes without saying its the best TV I’ve ever owned and thanks to the combo of its brightness boosting MLA panel and the infinite black levels OLED as a technology is famed for, this is the TV to own. I’d recommend it in a heartbeat at full price, so a $521 saving obviously makes this the biggest of no-brainers if you’re on the hunt for one of the best OLED TVs out there.
