7 LG OLED TVs slashed by up to 45% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

LG OLED TVs serve as some of the most rich and gorgeous views into our favorite forms of entertainment, so lucky for you Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner.

Although we're just hours away from some of the most prized deals on the block, several of the best LG TVs are slashed ahead of the discount craze. These include many options among even the 2024 LG TV lineup, with markdowns hitting nearly as much as 50% off.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs in the industry across a wide range of categories and sizes. A great place to start is the 42-inch configuration, which is great for the kitchen, bedroom, or even bathroom but even more so as a PC monitor — in fact, I replaced mine with an LG C4 OLED TV to outstanding effect.

We've wrangled together all of the best LG OLED TV deals for you with price checks so you don't have to scour the internet to see if someone's offering a lower price, and we'll post updates as the week unfolds with even more savings. But don't wait for more Prime Day deals, as these TVs are sure to go fast.

Best LG OLED TV deals

LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's newest value OLED TV offering. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Price Check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

LG 65" B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,596 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. Price Check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG 65" OLED C2 4K TV: was $2,496 now $1,355 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in another epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the top streaming services you could need.

LG 55" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

LG 55" G4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,996 @ Amazon

The G4 is the latest model in LG's flagship range and it's among the few displays that uses the META 2.0 panel, which is the most advanced Micro-Lens Array screen to date. This amazing OLED is capable of putting out mini-LED levels of brightness on a screen with some of the richest blacks thanks to its powerful panel. Price Check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

The LG B4 OLED TV is a prime example of a kitchen, bathroom, or office entertainment system. It's an ideal choice for those looking to nab a quality TV with just the right amount of specs on a price that's pretty unbeatable — and, what do you know, it sits just under $1,000, which is a prime time savings for an OLED TV. Price Check: $999 @ Best Buy