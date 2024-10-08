Boom! Here's my top 5 Prime Day soundbar deals on Bose, Roku, Sonos and more

As Prime Day ramps up to full speed, we've seeing some incredible deals on the devices and tech that you might be looking for. I head up our soundbar coverage here at Tom's Guide, and there are some great deals now on a range of different options.

Right now you can grab the Bose TV Speaker for just $199, which is $80 off. And if you 're on a budget the Roku Streambar SE has crashed to $59, which is $40 off.

Read on to find all the best deals on sound bars in Amazon's Prime Day sale — and then head over to our Prime Day live blog to see how much you can save on everything from Air Fryers to Apple Watches.

Best Prime Day soundbar deals

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The super compact Roku Streambar SE is a wicked little soundbar, perfect for smaller bedroom TVs. It's also packed with Roku streaming, so you don't need a separate streaming box. Getting $40 off is a nice bonus as well, especially considering everything it packs in.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon

Unlike many of the Amazon products dubbed 'Fire TV' in some way, this is not a way of making your TV smarter. It is just a soundbar — but it's a solid-sounding one, with support for DTS:X and Dolby Audio. This deal price takes it under $100 for a great budget soundbar pick.

Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose TV speaker is the firm's entry level sound bar, but it still brings some excellent sound quality to your TV. It's pretty compact as well, so it fits under most TVs with ease — and it looks good there as well with its clean, simple design. There's a Bluetooth connection on board so you can stream music from your phone.

Samsung HW-Q600C: was $597 now $397 @ Amazon

This soundbar comes with a subwoofer so that you can feel every explosion in your action movies, and the throb of strings in film soundtracks. This is a massive $200 savings as well, for the lowest price on the soundbar yet.

