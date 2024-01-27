7 amazing Walmart Super Bowl TV deals — OLED TVs from $896
Score our favorite OLED TV for cheap
Super Bowl 2024 is just two weekends away. That makes now the perfect time to take advantage of Walmart's epic TV deals. The retailer has some of the best TVs we've reviewed on sale at or near all-time price lows.
If you want the best out there, Walmart has the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,596. That's the cheapest price I've seen for this size and an amazing deal on what we named one of the best OLED TVs right now. (I own this TV's predecessor and I'm still amazed by its excellent picture quality). That's not the only Super Bowl TV deal I recommend this weekend. Below I've listed Walmart's top deals, along with prices at competing retailers. For more deals, make sure to check out our full Super Bowl TV deals guide and our roundup of this weekend's top Best Buy deals.
Editor's Pick
TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 @ Walmart
The TCL QM8 is one of TCL's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable sports scenes, up to as much as 240Hz via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value. (Note: Amazon offers the same prices).
75" for $1,298 ($1,001 off)
85" for $1,798 ($200 off)
Best OLED deal
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)
Best deals
Vizio 65" MQ6 QLED 4K TV: was $678 now $478 @ Walmart
If you want the best picture quality while watching the game, the Vizio MQ6 is hard to beat. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it delivers great color reproduction, picture quality, good app selection, and enough smarts to satisfy TV shoppers that aren't picky about their smart TVs. It features Dolby Vision Bright/HDR10+ support, three HDMI 2.1 ports and VIZIO's IQ Active Processor, which can upscale low-res content to 4K.
Price check: $479 @ Target
Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart
Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
Sony X77L 65" 4K TV: was $689 now $598 @ Walmart
The Sony X77L is a Google TV powered by Sony's 4K Processor X1, which can upscale everything to 4K resolution. Thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 240, fast sports scenes should come across clear and crisp. The TV also packs exclusive features for the PS5 console, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes. You also get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa and Apple AirPlay support.
Price check: $598 @ Amazon | $599 @ Best Buy
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Walmart
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
Price check: $698 @ Amazon
