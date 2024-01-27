7 amazing Walmart Super Bowl TV deals — OLED TVs from $896

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon