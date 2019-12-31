Trending

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X might escape coronavirus, but Microsoft Surface Duo won't

By Matt Evans

Microsoft posts an update for its Surface fans, but gamers waiting for Xbox Series X can breathe a sigh of relief

iPad Pro 2020

iPad Pro 2020 getting keyboard with touchpad — MacBooks be damned

By Henry T. Casey

The 2020 iPad Pro might get an unexpected but often requested new feature: a touchpad.

iPad deals

Best cheap iPad deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

Cheap iPad deals can be found just about anywhere these days. Currently, we're seeing excellent iPad deals that save you up to $100.

best ebooks apps

Best ebooks apps in 2020

By John Corpuz

These are the best ebooks apps, from convenient marketplace-reader combos to highly customizable standalone readers.

Best Apple deals

Best Apple deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

The best Apple deals to help you avoid overpaying for your Apple devices.

iPad Pro

iPad 2020 will have incredible screen that blows the socks off OLED

By Matt Evans

The iPad 2020 is set to make the most of new Mini-LED technology.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G review

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G review (hands on)

By Richard Priday

Not yet rated

A new attempt by Huawei at making a luxury tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G has all the tech you’ll need, but it’s the software that could stop it matching up to the iPad Pro.

iPhone security hole lets apps access your private data

By Jesus Diaz

Any iOS app or widget can silently read any confidential information from the clipboard, including your location

Apple iPad Pro 2020 case

iPad Pro 2020 could get iPhone 11-like camera setup

By Jesus Diaz

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 will probably incorporate the same square camera package of the iPhone 11.

Apple iPad deal

Killer iPad deal knocks $100 off Apple's most popular tablet

By Louis Ramirez

Today's best iPad deal takes up to $100 off Apple's 10.2-inch iPad.

iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

iPad Pro may get this huge design change for 2020

By Henry T. Casey

A new report about the 2020 iPad Pros suggests one model will shrink, and says nothing about the other.

iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

iPad Pro is prepping a secret new weapon to embarrass the Surface Pro

By Richard Priday

A smarter haptic stylus will give Apple’s tablet the edge over rival Microsoft.

iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

New iPad Pro is getting a March release date

By Philip Michaels

A report out of Asia says that production has already begun on a new iPad Pro, with the tablet arriving in March.

How to reset an ipad to get a fresh iPad

How to reset an iPad: Factory restore, soft reset and force restart

By Henry T. Casey

A comprehensive way to reset your iPad, from the fast ways to the more full nuclear option.

iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

The 2020 iPad Pro will get 5G and blazing A14X chip (report)

By Henry T. Casey

The 2020 iPad Pro is expected to launch with a super-fast new processor, and today we're learning the next high-end Apple tablet may also get a cellular speed boost.

Meet the 2 9-inch screens of Surface Neo.

Windows 10X will deliver updates in less than 90 seconds

By Jesus Diaz

Microsoft says that your Windows 10X — its dual-screen operating system — will update in less than 90 seconds, download and reboot included.

New patent reveals Apple's foldable phone plans

By Jesus Diaz

Apple seems to be working on foldable phones, as shown by this new hinge technology patent designed to keep the display in perfect shape.

Apple iPad Mini

Rare iPad Mini deal is $49 off right now on Amazon

By Louis Ramirez

The rarely discounted iPad Mini just got its biggest price drop ever at Amazon.

ereader

Ten years later, the iPad has (almost) killed the e-reader

By Marshall Honorof

In the ten years since the iPad has come out, it's revolutionized the ebook space, and not necessarily in a positive way.

The 5 biggest moments in the iPad's history

By Henry T. Casey

Let's talk about the 5 biggest moments in the 10-year history of Apple's iPad tablet.

Why I love the iPad Pro — and what Apple needs to change

By Henry T. Casey

Why I love the iPad Pro — and what Apple needs to change.

iPad 2020: release date, rumors, price, and what we want to see

By Michael Andronico

Here's everything we know about the iPad 2020, including its potential release date, specs and price.

ipad apps

Best iPad apps

By John Corpuz, Henry T. Casey

From magazine and news readers to productivity and photo editing tools, we take a look at the best iPad apps that take advantages of the tablet's massive screen space and solid specs.

Apple iPad 10.2

Hurry! The 10.2-inch iPad just dropped to $249

By Louis Ramirez

Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249, which is $79 off.

Best Android music players

By John Corpuz, Derek Walter

From nimble, cloud-based streaming players to feature-packed apps for audiophiles, here are the best Android music apps for your listening pleasure.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Killer Deal: Save $124 on the excellent iPad Pro

By Hilda Scott

For a limited time, you can save $125 on the iPad Pro at Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Get the Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price ever

By Hilda Scott

The best e-reader on the market is now on sale. Amazon is slashing $45 off its excellent Kindle Paperwhite.

The Brydge Pro+ finally gives your iPad Pro a keyboard with touchpad

By Philip Michaels

The $199 Brydge Pro+ for the iPad Pro is a keyboard with a built-in touchpad that takes advantage of iPadOS 13.

15 best iOS apps you can't find on Android

By John Corpuz

From photography to utilities and games, here are 15 of the best iOS exclusive apps in the App Store.

Best party games for smartphones and tablets

By John Corpuz, Marshall Honorof

From traditional party games to slick action dueling games, here are mobile titles that are all about having fun with a group of friends.