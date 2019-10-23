Trending

Software

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about Software

Windows 10 is getting a new Start Menu

RIP Live Tiles: Windows 10 is getting a new Start Menu

By Henry T. Casey

Windows 10 tried to deliver data with Live Tiles, but Microsoft's going in a different direction according to a new report.

best vpn

The best VPN services 2020

By James Rivington

VPN The best VPNs to keep your data safe - the perfect tool if you care about your privacy, travel frequently or often work on public Wi-Fi.

Windows 10

Windows 10 update: Microsoft admits serious problem, here's how to fix it

By Richard Priday

Microsoft has been working to fix a Windows 10 update that caused users to lose settings and data, but its current fix is not foolproof.

Pile of cash lying next to a laptop keyboard.

Should you still pay for antivirus software?

By Emily Long

Now that Windows Defender is so reliable, what's the point of paying for antivirus software? There are still a few good reasons.

How to make a GIF

How to make a GIF: A complete guide to making GIFs on iPhone, Android and PC

By Kate Kozuch

Wondering how to make a GIF? Whether you’re on a computer or phone, here are a few ways to create fun, animated internet art.

Chrome

The best Pixel 4 feature is coming to Chrome soon (report)

By Richard Priday

The Live Captions feature which first appeared on Google’s Pixel 4 could make its way to the Chrome browser in future updates.

10 best IO games of 2020

By John Corpuz

Looking for free, fun games for your browser? Here are the best io games to play now.

Qustodio logo

Qustodio parental-control app review: a bit pricey but worth it

By Sean Riley

Qustodio monitors Mac and PCs as well as mobile devices, but it can get pricey.

Best parental control apps for Android and iPhone 2020

By Paul Wagenseil

Want to make sure your kids are safe on their phones? Here are the best parental control apps for managing apps, filtering websites and logging activities.

Best & worst online fax services 2020

By Melissa Perenson

Check out our full reviews of these online fax services before picking one to securely and affordably transfer your documents.

How to use Off-Facebook Activity to clear your history

By Richard Priday

Here's how to change your Off-Facebook Activity settings to protect your online privacy.

Zoho Vault password manager: Basically free

By Sean Riley

Zoho Vault is entirely free for individuals, if they can live without form-filling.

The Best Video Editing Software Under $100

By Jackie Dove

We tested nine video editing programs on Mac and Windows laptops for more than 100 hours. Here is the best software for less than $100.

Microsoft Edge browser on laptop

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser: Everything you need to know

By Brian Westover

The new Chromium-based version of Microsoft's Edge browser is finally available. Here's what you need to know.

Get a taste of the Surface Duo with the new Microsoft Launcher Preview

By Jesus Diaz

The new Microsoft Launcher 6.0 will be the soul of the Surface Duo, the much anticipated foldable phone.

Best PDF editors

By Jeffery Battersby

When you need to dig into a document to alter text and images, a PDF editor is the right tool for the job. These are the best PDF editors and annotation tools that we've tested.

pdf candy best free pdf editors

Best free PDF editors

By Jeffery Battersby

Get basic PDF-editing tools without paying a dime

Best photo editing software and apps 2020

By Sally Wiener Grotta

Here's a guide to the best photo editing software and apps available for amateur photographers, enthusiasts and professionals.

CyberLink PowerDirector 18 review

By Jackie Dove

Best video editor for Windows

Gmail dark mode Android phone

How to activate Gmail dark mode

By Don Reisinger

Here’s how to turn on Gmail dark mode on the desktop, in Android and iOS.

Best free video editing software

Best free video editing software 2020

By Jackie Dove

There's no reason to spend a fortune—or anything—on video editing software for your Mac or PC.

MetroFax Review: The Best Choice for Online Faxing

By Melissa Perenson

Editor's Choice

Capable mobile apps and a solid interface make MetroFax the best choice for managing your inbound and outbound faxes, and make it our pick as the best online fax service.

Chrome

Chrome’s latest update revolutionizes tab switching on phones

By Richard Priday

The new design puts more of Chrome's major functions at your fingertips, but it's a little messy.

Firefox's Latest Feature Will Make Me Ditch Chrome

By Henry T. Casey

I've been waiting and waiting for a new feature coming to Firefox. Here's how to try it out now.

Microsoft Excel for Mac on a Mac's screen.

Office for Mac's Top Security Setting Makes It Less Secure

By Paul Wagenseil

Merging two ancient file formats can sneak malicious macros past Microsoft Office for Mac's toughest security.

Best Free Photo Management Tools

By John Corpuz

Managing and editing photos doesn't have to feel like work. These free programs make it easy.

Keeper Security logo

Keeper Password Manager: Security Minded

By Sean Riley

Keeper isn't fancy, but it works well and has perhaps the best security of any cloud-based password manager.

LastPass Password Manager Review: Best Free Tier

By Sean Riley

Editor's Choice

LastPass has tripled its price, but the service is still one of the best bargains in password management.

Dashlane review

Dashlane Password Manager: Best Overall

By Sean Riley

Editor's Choice

Dashlane has surpassed LastPass in flexibility and features, but you'll pay more for those extras.

Antivirus Software Buying Guide

By Paul Wagenseil

If you're looking to shield your Windows PC, Mac or Android device from malware, use these tips to help you pick the right protection.