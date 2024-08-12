Hurry! The iPad 9th gen just crashed to its lowest price ever

If you need a budget tablet to for surfing the web, watching videos and keeping the kids entertained, this new deal on the iPad 9th gen can't be beat.

Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad 2021 is on sale for $224 at Amazon . That’s a 32% discount, representing a cool $105 savings. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this iPad and you can get it in silver and space gray.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB + WI-FI: was $329 now $224 @ Amazon

In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $224 — a great savings of $105 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.

Price check: $224 @ Walmart

Three years ago my colleague Alex Wawro gave Apple’s slab 4 stars out of 5 in his Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review . Here’s what he said about the Gen 9 tablet at the time: “The Apple iPad 2021 is a well-made tablet with a dated design that offers a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.”

Obviously, said price just got even more reasonable with this latest drop, and if you’re a parent looking for a quality tablet as your kids return back to school, the iPad 2021 still gets our recommendation.

Specs-wise, you’re getting an iPad with a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display (2160 x 1620) that still looks sharp and punchy. 64GB may not be much storage, but if you’re purely planning to surf the interwebs or just want to watch the best Netflix movies on it, you’ll get by just fine. Weighing in at just 1.07 pounds and measuring 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches, it’s also pretty much the perfect slab to throw in a backpack.

In terms of cameras, the Gen 9 iPad has a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.4) front cam and a rear 8MP snapper. It’s also capable of recording videos up to 1080p at 30 fps.

So if you’re looking for one of the best budget tablets around, the 10.2-inch iPad 2021 is well worth considering.