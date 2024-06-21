Apple's iPad (2021) and AirPods Pro 2 have hit their lowest ever prices in these epic deals

When you've been following tech deals for as long as we have, you'll know that getting a significant discount on an Apple product is as rare as a unicorn sighting.

So when an excellent Apple deal does occur, it's wise to sit up and pay attention. But what happens when two amazing Apple deals show up at the same time? At this point, you should probably pinch yourself to make sure you're not dreaming.

Well, pinch away, because that's exactly what's happened today, and we're fairly sure it isn't a dream — right now, you can get a massive 28% discount on Apple's 9th-gen iPad in the 64GB + Wi-Fi model on Amazon. That means you can pick up this 10.2-inch 2021 model for just AU$549 AU$398 — that's an awesome saving of AU$151!

You know what goes well with a new iPad? Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which has also had its price slashed to its lowest ever price thanks to this exceptional deal, also on Amazon. Get Apple's best noise-cancelling and spatial audio earbuds with the USB-C charging case now at a whopping 25% discount, bringing the price down to just AU$399 AU$299!

Combined, these two fantastic Apple deals will save you a total of AU$251, which is an offer that's just too good to pass up if you're in the market for these particular products. Of course, we expect stock for both of these items to dry up fast, so you'll probably want to get in quickly to avoid missing out.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB + WI-FI | AU$549 AU$398 on Amazon (save AU$151) In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only AU$398 — that's a whopping AU$151 off the RRP. Power through daily tasks with ease thanks to the A13 Bionic chipset and enjoy Apple Pencil compatibility (sold separately).