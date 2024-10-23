Apple reportedly working on entry-level iPad 11

Apple may have just released the excellent iPad Mini 7, but if you're not interested in the smaller form and don't want to shell out the bucks for the powerful M4 iPad Pro, you may be wondering when a new entry-level iPad is coming.

In his latest column, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman gave us a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment regarding the 11-generation entry-level iPads. In an article mostly about an M4-powered MacBook Air, Gurman noted that Apple is planning on a spring refresh of a number of products.

That list includes the much rumored iPhone SE 4, refreshed iPad Air models, an interesting upgrade to the iPad keyboards and the iPad 11.

Briefly, new iPad Air models is interesting as Apple just released M4-powered iPad Air models with the new iPad Pros this last spring. Gurman did not provide any details on what these fresh models might get as upgrades.

Apple has been adding the most powerful in-house chips to all of the company's newest devices mostly so every new product can take advantage of Apple Intelligence, which requires a powerful chip.

The current iPad uses the out of date A14 Bionic chipset, while the just launched iPhone 16 lineup is rocking the A18 processor. Presumably, Apple wants the entry-level iPad to have Apple Intelligence access, so expect to see an A18 on next year's version.

When the 10th-generation iPad launched in 2022, it removed the home button and gave us thinner bezels. However, it doesn't sound like the 11th-gen model will get another dramatic redesign. Instead, all of the upgrades will be internal.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have been rumors that Apple is working on an updated low-cost Magic Keyboard meant specifically for iPad Air and standard iPad models. Presumably, this accessory would launch with the iPad 11.

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to launch in early 2025. Previous SE models have dropped in March, so we expect Apple to continue that schedule next year. We wouldn't be surprised if the iPad 11 launched at the same time, but it could get it's own day to shine, especially if Apple is promoting new accessories. Still, March is a safe bet.

More from Tom's Guide