Huge Apple sale at Best Buy — 15 deals on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks I’d shop now

It's no secret that Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market. And while many are willing to pay full price for their first-class devices, a discount just sweetens an already worthwhile purchase.

Best Buy is currently hosting an Apple shopping event with unbeatable deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and other must-have Apple products. Right now, you can snag AirPods for just $69 at Best Buy. The retailer is also knocking $500 off the MacBook Pro 16.

Since we're all about saving money here, we had to share all the best Apple deals that Best Buy is currently offering. Here are my 15 favorite deals from the sale. (For more savings, be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple promo codes and Best Buy coupon codes).

AirPods

AirPods: was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

AirPods 3 (2021): was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

iPads

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

MacBooks

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

More Apple Deals

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing — if you’re an artist, using an iPad with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.